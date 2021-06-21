How To Spot Tech Obsession and Help Your Kids Regulate Screen Time

Are you more excited about checking your Instagram feed every day than checking in with your spouse? Are you worried if you are without your phone? Or, maybe you want your child to finish their story so that you can start writing your great commentary online again? If so, you, the well-meaning, loving, and terrifying parent — and not your child — may very well be the culprit in terms of screen time.

We can rationalize (or rather defend) our use of technology throughout the day. We have to be online for our work (no work, no food, no house, right?) We need to check with family members. If our children are not at home, we have to monitor them digitally. These are all good uses of technology, but when does responsible use become another excuse to stay connected to our technology?

According to the Center for Internet Addiction, experiencing five of the following eight symptoms may indicate that you have a more serious problem.

Are you worried about the Internet (thinking about the last online activity or looking forward to the next online session)? Do you feel the need to use the Internet more and more to be satisfied? Have you made repeated unsuccessful attempts to control, reduce or stop your use of the Internet? Do you feel restless, cranky, sad or irritable when you try to reduce or stop using the Internet? obsessed with technology Are you staying online longer than expected? Have you risked or risked the loss of an important relationship, job, educational or career opportunity because of the Internet? Have you lied to family members, a doctor or others to hide the extent of your involvement on the Internet? Do you use the Internet to escape from problems or to relieve anxiety (eg feelings of helplessness, guilt, anxiety, depression)

Tips for mastering your technique

Treatment varies depending on the degree of addiction. With increased reliance on technology, IAD treatment programs can be found under the umbrella of various rehabilitation programs.