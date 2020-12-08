Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Spoil Your Paw Friend with Cool Gifts for Christmas?

Surprise, surprise! Have you ever thought to surprise your dog with a reward or a gift? Your dog is such a good pet that you have finally decided to bestow him with some Christmas goodness after all. Now doesn’t every pet deserve some gifts of their own? Sure, they all do, but when it’s about dogs, things can escalate pretty much from the beginning because we all know you have a pets wish list all prepared in advance! So to celebrate Christmas with your furry friend, all you need is your laptop, a good internet connection, and some cash in your bank account. 

It’s about time you did some internet shopping!

Pet wish list: Super Adorable Christmas Gifts for Your Dogs 

There are always some items that you want to buy for your dog. You add them to your “wish list” and keep delaying it every year. Well, no more waiting, because Christmas is right upon you. Being a dog owner you need to take care of your dog in every way possible so let’s begin with the gifts your dog will certainly come to enjoy.

Say Hello to Dog Treats

Did someone say treat? Yes, we did. Kitchen warmth is not only for you but also for your dog. you can spoil your pet at this festive occasion with a couple of bags of bone chews and other meaty morsels packed with beef proteins. 

For a canine delight, you can even bake them something sweet too made out of beef or liver and other healthy ingredients. So, start with buying or baking treats for your dog. 

Comfortable Dog Beds

Every pet wants to have their own bed. Even if you have a custom build kennel for your dog you definitely can’t expect him to sleep outdoors in this cold weather, do you? 

One thing to add to your cart of the pet wish list is to buy a fluffy bed for your dog. They are available in the market in different sizes and colors for both, cats and dogs, washable, and definitely easy to clean. So, you can avail of discount opportunities during the Black Friday sales. 

Christmas Toys 

Do you want to show some of the more good faith in your dog? Then spoil them with the squeaking bear dog toy. The dog toys are available online with minimal stuffing and more vacuum so that even if your dog starts to gnaw, it won’t tear up easily. 

Dog toys are specifically designed to sustain a bite(s) strain so it’s all good. You will make your dog very happy. 

Bacon Flavored Bubble Machine 

This might be one of the coolest gifts for your dog so far. Dogs love the idea of fetching and catching. Some of them also are playful with popping bubbles.  

It’s fun to watch them trying to catch or pop (whichever idea it may seem) the bubbles. Don’t worry about the solution, this machine is safe and has a 100% non-toxic solution. This one is quite a different gift so maybe you will enjoy it too. 

LED Collars 

Christmas is all about the tree, the food, and the lights! When you are decorating your house with fairy lights, you may have found out how your dog is helpful to pick up the long wires carefully. Dogs are attracted to all things bright and shiny. So you may as well order an LED collar for your dog. 

Easy to wear and easy to keep an eye on if your dog wears it will resolve the security concern at least by 45%. So if your dog happens to crossroad the LED collar is just a small price to pay for your dog’s safety. So it makes up for it as an ideal gift. 

Prepare a Gift Basket 

One gift may just not be enough for Christmas. So why not pack all of these gifts into a gift basket for your dog? Well, they do deserve to be petted and spoiled at the time of this time of the year. You can prepare a gift basket filled with homemade cookies and biscuits, balls, chew sticks, the collar, and everything that your dog has come to love so far. 

Cart picks the gifts, assemble them, and stow them for the right time. This way you can get everything you want without having to choose any one item. 

Whether you plan to make a Christmas gift or order online, a basket full of goodies sounds more appropriate for our loyal buddy. Get everything at discounted rates before the discounts wipe out clean! It’s about time to bring joy to your friend. A box of goodies will make up for the lost time with your puppy. so happy holidays y’all!

Sarah Marri, Virikson Morocco Holidays

I am a passionate traveler, visited more than 13 countries, still wandering to explore more beautiful places in the world. Innovative and new places that attract due to its history and special aspects. I recently visited Morocco and found it great. ancient, beautiful and cultured.

