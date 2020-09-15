How To Spend Time Alone Productively (4 Tips)

There are several reasons why you might spend a lot of time alone. For one thing, the coronavirus pandemic has forced the world to stay inside their homes and maintain distance from others. Other reasons could include being an introvert or working from home.

Whatever the reason may be, it’s important to know how to stay productive while you’re alone. It might be tempting to binge-watch an entire Netflix series in one sitting. It’s easier to get away with when there’s no one around to hold you accountable. But this stops you from getting things done. Before you know it, your to-do list is full and you’ve got less time to finish your tasks.

On average, 69 percent of millennials experience FOMO, the fear of missing out, on a daily basis. It can be difficult to be by yourself for long periods of time if you aren’t used to it. But it’s important to learn how to cope and make the best of the situation you have.

Here are four tips to help you learn how to spend time alone productively. Let’s get started.

Plan Ahead

It’s difficult to be productive if you don’t have a plan. People accomplish things and reach their goals by planning ahead so they can mentally prepare for their tasks. Without this preparation, you might feel uninspired to work towards your goals and get things done.

Planning ahead is necessary to stay productive, especially when you’re alone. It’s easy to fall into a trap of watching endless television or playing video games. But by holding yourself accountable with a schedule, it’s easier to commit to your tasks.

Make a to-do list the night before of everything you need to accomplish the next day. It’s more challenging to do this right when you wake up because your mind is in a cloudy state. However, doing so a day earlier gives you more time and energy to think of the things you need to do.

Set Small Goals

If you want to be productive but don’t know where to start, consider setting small, realistic goals that you can accomplish throughout the day. They can be as simple as running all your errands before noon or reading for 30 minutes before bed. What matters is that you set them firmly and tell yourself you’re going to follow through.

It’s crucial to set goals, no matter how small, because they motivate you to work towards something bigger. It also helps you get in the habit of making promises to yourself that you must keep. Otherwise, you’ll feel unaccomplished and stressed from a neverending to-do list.

When goal-setting, make sure your goals are realistic. For example, if your goal is to start a successful fashion blog, you need to get there in smaller steps. You can’t expect to write seven blog posts in one day and then hit your traffic goal that same week. Instead, prepare yourself for a long road of hard work and dedication to see positive results.

Create a Personalized Workspace

If you want to be more productive in your work life, then the space you occupy matters. There’s a reason why gray, uniform cubicles get a bad reputation for office employees, and it’s because it creates a boring, unappealing environment.

When your environment reflects your interests and personality, it’s easier to be productive and get more done. It’s a space you want to be in because you created it yourself and added personal touches that add value. Doing so helps improve your creativity and increase your motivation to work towards your goals.

Create a personalized workspace that gets your creative juices flowing and encourages you to think outside the box. Add your favorite colors, photos, quotes, plants, and more elements to make the space your own.

Listen to Brain Power Music

Many studies have been conducted proving that the music you listen to impacts your productivity. In one study, those who listened to music while working produced better results while those who worked in silence were further behind. Music listeners experienced an increase in productivity and mood and were able to accomplish more.

If you haven’t already, consider making music part of your daily productive routine. For tasks that require concentration and focus, the right kind of music can enhance those skills and make it easier to accomplish your tasks.

Try listening to a YouTube playlist such as Brain.fm or classical artists such as Mozart and Beethoven. These tunes will likely help your mind focus on the task at hand and get more done in less time.

Over to You

Spending time alone in an efficient way doesn’t have to be challenging. When you’re alone, you get to work at a comfortable pace and make the moves that are right for you. Knowing how to navigate your days productively might take getting used to at first, but you’ll start to see positive results with enough consistency. How will you spend your alone time in a healthier way?