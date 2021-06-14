How To Simply Conquer Your Fears

What Are Your Dreams?

Would you love to become an entrepreneur, or change your career, but you are afraid? Afraid you will fail, or of others peoples judgment? Worried you will not be able to manage your time or make enough money? You are not alone.

Fears come in all shapes and sizes. Some will stop you in your tracks and others will be so big you will not be able to get started. We are born with only two innate fears loud noises and falling. Fear comes as a response to physical or emotional danger. This is part of our human evolution as in the past we had to deal with saber-tooth tigers! Today our threats are lower; however, our brain and body could still respond as if we are in danger.

Fear Of Judgment

Important to understand as the way we feel and react, may not be correlated to actually what is going on. Let’s say as an example; you have a fear of speaking on stage, as this is a very common one. Ok, let’s look at what’s actually behind this fear, often, it is judgment.

Now let’s go a bit further and explore this judgment from others for a moment. To be direct here, not everyone is going to like you. Shock! Horror! Before you have even opened your mouth, there will be a few people you have already irritated. Maybe you remind them of their old boss or a family member they dislike.

Be aware you cannot control other peoples responses; all you have control over is yourself. Would like to add here, how you judge yourself is more important than other peoples judgment. To be clear, this is all irrational, nothing more nothing less, you are creating a story as your life is not in any danger.

Moving on, you would like to become an entrepreneur and run a successful business, but you keep putting it off. There could be several different reasons but let’s say for argument sake you’re worried you will fail. I would like for you to consider for a moment that there is no such word as a fail. Fail is not a word I use, and this has helped me to see there are only ever places to learn and grow. Taking this pressure has allowed me to do whatever I desire because I cannot fail in my eyes.

The key here is to remember you always have a choice, continue as you are or step out of your comfort zone and take a chance. There are no guarantees this will work; however, how will you know if you do not try? Fear will always appear when you are growing as a person, and I think this is quite comforting to know. In my opinion, the vast majority of people are playing out their lives too small, and I would encourage you to live full out, without any regret.