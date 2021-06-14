Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How To Simply Conquer Your Fears

You Can't Fail

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

What Are Your Dreams?

Would you love to become an entrepreneur, or change your career, but you are afraid? Afraid you will fail, or of others peoples judgment? Worried you will not be able to manage your time or make enough money? You are not alone.

Fears come in all shapes and sizes. Some will stop you in your tracks and others will be so big you will not be able to get started. We are born with only two innate fears loud noises and falling. Fear comes as a response to physical or emotional danger. This is part of our human evolution as in the past we had to deal with saber-tooth tigers! Today our threats are lower; however, our brain and body could still respond as if we are in danger.

Fear Of Judgment

Important to understand as the way we feel and react, may not be correlated to actually what is going on. Let’s say as an example; you have a fear of speaking on stage, as this is a very common one. Ok, let’s look at what’s actually behind this fear, often, it is judgment.

Now let’s go a bit further and explore this judgment from others for a moment. To be direct here, not everyone is going to like you. Shock! Horror! Before you have even opened your mouth, there will be a few people you have already irritated. Maybe you remind them of their old boss or a family member they dislike.

Be aware you cannot control other peoples responses; all you have control over is yourself. Would like to add here, how you judge yourself is more important than other peoples judgment. To be clear, this is all irrational, nothing more nothing less, you are creating a story as your life is not in any danger.

Moving on, you would like to become an entrepreneur and run a successful business, but you keep putting it off. There could be several different reasons but let’s say for argument sake you’re worried you will fail. I would like for you to consider for a moment that there is no such word as a fail. Fail is not a word I use, and this has helped me to see there are only ever places to learn and grow. Taking this pressure has allowed me to do whatever I desire because I cannot fail in my eyes.

The key here is to remember you always have a choice, continue as you are or step out of your comfort zone and take a chance. There are no guarantees this will work; however, how will you know if you do not try? Fear will always appear when you are growing as a person, and I think this is quite comforting to know. In my opinion, the vast majority of people are playing out their lives too small, and I would encourage you to live full out, without any regret.

    Teresa Townsend, ICF Certified Coach, Positive Intelligence Coach

    Teresa is an ICF Certified Coach, Mindset Expert and Mental Fitness Coach who helps stressed-out female executives to thrive during the menopause years.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Let’s Talk about the F Word…FEAR

    by Charlotte Ferreux
    Man in blue button down shirt and glasses sitting on a yellow couch and writing on a pad of paper
    Community//

    3 fears you MUST overcome to be successful

    by Justin Aldridge
    why do we fail, why do people fail, why do we fail at our goals, how to stick to goals, how to make goals that stick, how to set goals that stick, how to set goals that work
    Community//

    Why Do We Fail? 4 HUGE Reasons Why We Abandon Goals and Don’t Succeed

    by Sharon Koenig
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.