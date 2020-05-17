How To Show Gratitude At Work (Without Being A Kiss-Ass)

Show your co-workers a little love this week. May is almost over and it will be a welcome reprieve from the end-of-month responsibilities and mid-Pandemic blahs.

Stumped for ideas?

Consider sending one of these little notes to a few co-worker’s this week… Feel free to change it as you please. The below is merely a suggestion.

Dear [name],

I wanted to let you know just how grateful I am to work with you as a________________.

Thank you for all of the great things you bring to our team. Your _________, _________ and ___________ make this a great place to work.

You inspire me every day to __________________.

Thank you for being. well… YOU!

[your name]