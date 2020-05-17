Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Show Gratitude At Work (Without Being A Kiss-Ass)

People are less likely to say "thanks" on the job than anywhere else, which hurts productivity and happiness. That needs to change ASAP!

By

Show your co-workers a little love this week. May is almost over and it will be a welcome reprieve from the end-of-month responsibilities and mid-Pandemic blahs.

Stumped for ideas?

Consider sending one of these little notes to a few co-worker’s this week… Feel free to change it as you please. The below is merely a suggestion. 

Dear [name],

I wanted to let you know just how grateful I am to work with you as a________________.

Thank you for all of the great things you bring to our team. Your _________, _________ and ___________ make this a great place to work. 

You inspire me every day to __________________.

Thank you for being. well… YOU!

[your name]

Devin C. Hughes, Keynote Speaker, Author, Executive Coach at Devin C. Hughes Inc.

Devin is a captivating speaker, author, and executive coach. He helps leaders drive growth and engagement by aligning workplace culture with success. With 20 years of experience in conflict resolution, generational differences, and culture change, he is the author of 20 books and has spoken in over 15 countries. Devin lives in San Diego, CA with his wife, four daughters and two rescue dogs.

