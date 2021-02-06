Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Shift from ‘Body Positivity’ to ‘Body Neutrality’

In short, body neutrality says, “You may not always love your body, but you can still live happily and well.”

Some people resolve to break certain habits, like swearing or spending too much time on social media. Others plan to work toward better emotional health by keeping a daily journal or practicing better communication skills.

Many resolutions, however, focus on physical health: get more sleep, drink more water, eat more fruits and vegetables, make time for exercise.

Plenty of people also look into the mirror, feel dissatisfied with their reflection, and decide to make some changes so they can better embrace self-love.

What you see in the mirror is just one aspect of your identity. It’s possible to embrace and accept yourself as you are even if you don’t actually love your body.

In fact, your body doesn’t even have to enter the conversation. The body neutrality movement rests on this exact concept.

So, what’re the basics?

Your body contains all the vital organs that keep you alive and functioning. It also contains your mind, heart, and spirit — aspects that drive personality and self-identity, making you the person you are.

Body neutrality promotes acceptance of your body as it is, encouraging you to recognize its abilities and nonphysical characteristics over your appearance.

This movement aims to decentralize the body as an object by challenging the myth that the way you look drives your worth. It also creates room to step back from body conversations in general.

