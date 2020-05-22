How To Set Yourself Up To Write In The Morning

Jill Sylvester, LMHC

When you are looking to get inspired to write each day, I like to empty my mind first thing in the morning, in order to allow it to be filled back up with ideas.

Here’s what my routine looks like:

I journal first thing, in order to release my thoughts, my dreams, their symbols, their meanings. I write down what I am grateful for and I set my intention. This is my baseline so to speak. The foundation I build each day in order to create something new, in whatever way feels best.

Then, I exercise, in order to get my mind in a prime state, in order to raise my serotonin level naturally, so that I feel good, I feel inspired, I fuel myself to become a magnet for ideas.

Then, I write.

I write in an area that feels good; where I can look out my window, at the bird feeder hanging off the house, my cup of tea beside my laptop, my writing tools (Webster’s Dictionary, The Emotional Thesaurus, notebooks of whatever book or project I am working on at the moment, pens and sharpened pencils for scribbles on scrap pieces of paper) close at hand.

I write until I’m done, the same way you do, when you know the well is dry, when it’s time to switch gears to family, to friends, to food, to rest.

I write with a heart that’s open, a heart that is filled each day with the work I love most, a heart grateful for the opportunity to align with something bigger than myself, in order to serve through the written word.

Jill Sylvester is a licensed mental health counselor, author of the self-help book, “Trust Your Intuition: 100 Ways to Transform Anxiety and Depression for Stronger Mental Health,” and host of the “Trust Your Intuition Podcast.” Her work has been featured in Well+Good, Bustle, SheKnows, WorkingMother, Parenthood, TeenMentor, andOprahMag.com. To receive her free weekly blog containing tips to better your life, subscribe at www.jillsylvester.com.