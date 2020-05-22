Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How To Set Yourself Up To Write In The Morning

Consider these three steps in your morning writing routine

By
Jill Sylvester, LMHC

When you are looking to get inspired to write each day, I like to empty my mind first thing in the morning, in order to allow it to be filled back up with ideas.

Here’s what my routine looks like:

I journal first thing, in order to release my thoughts, my dreams, their symbols, their meanings. I write down what I am grateful for and I set my intention. This is my baseline so to speak. The foundation I build each day in order to create something new, in whatever way feels best.

Then, I exercise, in order to get my mind in a prime state, in order to raise my serotonin level naturally, so that I feel good, I feel inspired, I fuel myself to become a magnet for ideas.

Then, I write.

I write in an area that feels good; where I can look out my window, at the bird feeder hanging off the house, my cup of tea beside my laptop, my writing tools (Webster’s Dictionary, The Emotional Thesaurus, notebooks of whatever book or project I am working on at the moment, pens and sharpened pencils for scribbles on scrap pieces of paper) close at hand.

I write until I’m done, the same way you do, when you know the well is dry, when it’s time to switch gears to family, to friends, to food, to rest.

I write with a heart that’s open, a heart that is filled each day with the work I love most, a heart grateful for the opportunity to align with something bigger than myself, in order to serve through the written word.

Jill Sylvester is a licensed mental health counselor, author of the self-help book, “Trust Your Intuition: 100 Ways to Transform Anxiety and Depression for Stronger Mental Health,” and host of the “Trust Your Intuition Podcast.” Her work has been featured in Well+Good, Bustle, SheKnows, WorkingMother, Parenthood, TeenMentor, andOprahMag.com. To receive her free weekly blog containing tips to better your life, subscribe at www.jillsylvester.com.

Jill Sylvester

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Work Smarter//

How Journaling Every Morning Changed My Life

by Chris Winfield
Community//

How to Make the Most of Your Productive Time

by Fab Giovanetti
See the light at the end of the tunnel using journal writing prompts.
Community//

Journal Writing Prompts and Why To Do Them

by Ashley Allen

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.