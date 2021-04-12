How to Set Yourself up for Success

When you wake in the morning, you have two choices.

You can either let the day run you or you run the day.

A morning routine for success:

Start your day with gratitude

When you first get up, if you mindlessly grab your phone and scroll social media, you’re wasting your mental energy and you’re being controlled by your devices. Instead, greet the day with gratitude. I wake up every morning at 5:00 a.m., and I’m in gratitude for at least 15 minutes. I’m thankful for all the little things. I’m alive. I’m healthy. and I’m here to fight another day. I can do whatever I want today. God gave me health.

A lot of the time, instead of being grateful, we get it twisted. We get upset because we don’t have a Mercedes Benz, or aren’t as successful as that guy we saw on Instagram. Don’t compare what you have to others, and don’t start listing out the things you don’t have. Be grateful for what you do have.

Try it yourself. When you wake up, I want you to think of all of the little things you’re thankful for. Write them down and reflect on them throughout the day. If you can sit quietly and reflect on all that’s good, you’ll realize that the simple things in life are what really matter.

Movement is important

Next, getting any type of movement in is vital for a successful mindset. Nobody ever regrets having a good workout. Maybe you don’t want to go to the gym, or you don’t want to go outside running. But, somewhere along the way, you end up being grateful and actually thankful for those 45 minutes. You helped your body, mind, and spirit. Working out in the morning will eliminate the possibility of something popping up in the day causing you to miss out.

Meditate to focus your power

Meditation is so powerful. You have to make it a must, though or it’s not going to happen. It slows you down so you’re not in a frazzled state. Don’t knock it ‘til you try it! I know it works. What you focus on matters.

Okay, so now you’re grateful and grounded. It’s time to take action on your dreams. It’s time to take the leap. But, how do you get past your fears and take action? I’m glad you asked.

Stay in the present

I want you to focus your energy on the present. Live for today. All anyone has right now is today. I say let’s do something to change. We can’t change the past, but we’ve got the present. What can you do today to create a better tomorrow?



The past isn’t good or bad. It just is. You can’t live there, it robs you of your present. You need to stop seeing your past actions as a sign you’re a failure. That would only be true if you never change. So now, it’s time to make a choice. What are you willing to do right now in order to change? Who are you willing to become? Who are you willing to cut out of your life? What vices need to stop? What negative emotions can you eliminate right now? In order to be great, in order to be successful, you’re going to have to sacrifice some things. That’s just the way it is.

Gain some clarity

First, before you do anything else, you have to gain some clarity. It can be so powerful! You have to get clear about your goals, know what you want, and be specific about everything. You can do anything as long as you have clarity and a sound plan.



First, you need to write down your goal on paper, then you need to write it down on paper every day. Yes, every day. It matters, and it really works! Next, write down what you’re willing to give up. In order to do something great, you have to give up something like vices, people who no longer serve you, or negative thoughts that can hold you back. And, you have to declare what you’re giving up. Finally, you have to have a sound plan. What are you willing to do to get what you want? Write it down, in detail. “This is my step A, this is my step B, and here’s my step C.” Then, write down what motivation you have.

Motivate your way to success

A strong and powerful “why” is everything. Your “why” will carry you through the darkest of times. One thing I’ve learned is that success is a process, and it’s not going to happen overnight. That’s why having something that motivates you every day is key. It’s going to take hard work and a single-minded dedication to your goals. But, with clarity, conviction, and faith in yourself, you will get there.

You need to stop creating your own fear. You weren’t born with fear, it was given to you by others. Fear can stop you from acting, and the best way through fear is to have a great plan with an equally great “why.” Knowing what you want out of life, and having a plan in place will outweigh any fear.