How to Set Up a Home Office Effectively

Your home office is the driving force behind your productivity. Although repurposing home furniture is an option, it is impractical and will negatively affect your productiveness. Office furniture is purposefully-designed for practical use, that regardless of how hard you try, you will not be able to replicate using your home furniture, at least not effectively, […]

By

Your home office is the driving force behind your productivity. Although repurposing home furniture is an option, it is impractical and will negatively affect your productiveness. Office furniture is purposefully-designed for practical use, that regardless of how hard you try, you will not be able to replicate using your home furniture, at least not effectively, that is.

Evaluate Your Space

The size of your home office will determine how you should furnish it. If your space is small, consider furniture that is dual-purpose or has built-in storage, an excellent example of this is the Safco Adjustable desk range.

Another idea for smaller spaces is a standing desk. If you have a larger space to work in, you should use a height-adjustable desk in combination with a corner desk. Doing this gives you desk space to stay organized and optimizes your workflow.

Consider The Function & Your Wellbeing

Envision yourself in your space. You’ll be there for 40 hours a week – especially if you’re working remotely – therefore, it should have a flow that increases your productivity.

Seated

Ergonomic chairs are vital if you want to ensure that you’re not giving yourself lifelong ailments. Besides having an ergonomic chair, for example, the Herman Miller Chairs, will also ensure that your posture is correct, leading to better blood flow and less mental fatigue.

Standing

If you’re getting a standing desk – or adjustable desk – you’ll need an anti-fatigue mat to ensure that you don’t get aches and pains and ensure you don’t lose productivity or feel fatigued.

Determine Your Storage Needs

It’s amazing how space quickly disappears when you’re working from home. Bookshelves, while aesthetic, don’t have the necessary assembly to function in the office. Therefore, it’s advisable to get a filing cabinet or pedestal for your home setup, it’s also a better option for the safekeeping of confidential files and even a small filing pedestal will hold more files than a bookshelf of the same size because of its design.

The most effective office setup limits mental fatigue while creating a workflow that optimizes productivity and output.

    Matthew Johnson OFC, Director of Marketing at Office Furniture Center

    Matthew Johnson is the Director of Marketing for Office Furniture Center and MAC Relocations, two Chicago-based firms that focus on the needs of corporate tenants when expanding, relocating or downsizing their office space.  He has 10 years of experience in marketing, sales & business development.

    Photo by manny PANTOJA on Unsplash
