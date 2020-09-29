Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Set Up a Charitable Foundation

As a business person, you will come across a client who may feel dissatisfied with your service or product. They may also be upset by how you handle them. You don’t have to argue with the customer to prove yourself right. Instead, take the loser’s side. It will maintain the reputation of your business. Engaging in an Argument with the client might not end well for both you and your business. There are simple ways in which you could calm down the client and handle the issue amicably. Here are some tips on handling an upset client:

Accept that the client is angry

Don’t ignore your client’s anger as this may trigger more reaction worsening the situation. Acknowledge their anger as soon as they notice it.

Show your concern

Make it clear to your client that you understand his or her anger. They should also know that you are taking the issue seriously—note all the problems they will raise.

Don’t rush them

Always ensure that you are patient with your client when they are angry. Do not interrupt them mid-sentence or try to shut them up. It is prudent for you to remain silent and listen to them. This kind of reaction will calm them down, and you will handle the issues peacefully.

Remain calm

Sometimes, angry people say things that they don’t mean. The main reason you should remain calm and peaceful whenever a client becomes angry and starts saying annoying things. It will also protect you from saying unnecessary things that might ruin your business.

Get them to talk about resolutions

After the client cools down, you should take them to another step of trying to resolve the issue at hand. If the client doesn’t want to resolve the case at that time, plan a later meeting to discuss the same when they are relaxed and in a good mood.

Agree on a solution

After knowing the actual problem, it is essential to find a solution. You can have the client start by proposing the action that will relieve his or her anger. If not, then you can suggest. The proposal should always be something that will remedy your client’s mood and attitude towards you and your business.

Richard Simon Chicago, President and CEO at United Service Companies

Richard Simon is the President and CEO of United Service Companies. As a Chicago-native, he feels so strongly about enriching the city. He is dedicated to improving the city through tourism and travel. He took a seat on the Chicago Convention and Tourism Bureau board, now Choose Chicago. In addition to that, he also is involved with Friends of the Park, Gateway Green, and Greater North Michigan Avenue Association, now the Magnificent Mile Association. Rick Simon also has a seat on the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association board, where he is the only non-hotel professional.

