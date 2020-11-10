Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Set Priorities When Everything Is Important

We all have so much to do and so little time! Remember to eliminate, automate, and delegate first. For the remaining tasks, follow these 4 steps to prioritize.

We all have so much to do and so little time!

Instead of tiring yourself out by tackling all tasks one by one, spare a few minutes to prioritize your tasks and get more done in less time.   

The golden rule: eliminate, automate, delegate

As crucial as it is to figure out what to do, you also need to decide what not to do.

Eliminate the tasks that bring little joy or value. If you can’t eliminate certain tasks, consider automating the process, especially for those re-occurring tasks.

Next, delegate tasks to your coworkers (or switch tasks based on personal preference).

Consider assign age-appropriate chores to each of your kids and set up a weekly competition to reward your best-performing “employee.” They’ll gain essential life skills, and you’ll have time for the important stuff.

Step 1: Which one of your tasks is the most urgent? Do it first.
(Think of how the consequence of delaying can be severe, even irreversible)

Step 2: Which one of your tasks is the most important for the day? Do it second.
(Think of how the cost of incompletion can lead to serious consequence)

Step 3. Which one of your tasks is important in the long run? Do it next, but in small doses.
(Think of starting small, but do it daily. For example, you need to clean up the garage, instead of waiting until the last minute, set the goal of cleaning for 15 minutes a day only, and do it over the course of two weeks. 

Step 4. Rank the remaining tasks in terms of enjoyment.
Rule No. 1 – Do fun tasks first in short spurts (set alarm for 15-20 minutes per task). 
Rule No. 2 – Insert a bit-size important task (from step 3) between two fun tasks to prevent stressing out.
Rule No. 3 – For difficult tasks, think about them in the shower and watch good ideas pop up like wild mushrooms. 

Easy peasy? Try it out when you feel overwhelmed by your to-do list!

    Ivy Ge

