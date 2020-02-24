Contributor Log In/Sign Up
date 2020-02-24
How to Say “I am Confident” Without Saying A Word

The most powerful person in the room is not the one who's the loudest. It's the one who knows how to stand out and command a room all while remaining completely silent.

© Image courtesy of Henryk Niestrój
Even if you’re an introvert or are incredibly bashful, you can earn the distinction of being the most confident person around. Here’s how and why: recognize it’s the statement that comes from your body and what you don’t say that will proclaim to the world you are big, bold, and confident.

Body Talk

The fastest way to ensure a positive impression is to have body language that tells people how they should perceive you.  

If you want to be SEEN as one who is confident and competent, then you must have the LOOK of someone who is confident and competent.

Keep your head up and your shoulders back. Always. This is body image that says “I’ve got this.” When you …

… have your head up, it sends the message you are proud of who you are and that for which you stand.

… keep your shoulders back, it signals to others that you are important and that YOU know you are important.

When you do this, it demonstrates to others that you have no intention of being anyone’s doormat.

To help with this, think of a model on a runway … in what position is her head, how does she carry herself, and where is she looking? She’s looking at no one in particular, but she’s also looking nowhere but forward. And although her actual physical mass may appear nonthreatening or possibly even fragile, her movements and the manner in which she carries herself say “I am powerful.”

Or take Rosie the Riveter, the cultural icon of World War II and a symbol for women’s independence. Look at her face—only her face and nothing else—and see how her nonverbal communication clearly demonstrates that she stands for strength and conviction.

Similarly, you want body language that says “I wish you would … but I know you won’t.”

Smile a While

Smile.  Nonstop.  It’s contagious. 

And not only does a smile make you look more pleasant, but it gives you an air of confidence. 

A smile is synonymous with friendliness, composure, and control.

S:   People who smile give off a sense of STRENGTH and certainty.

M: When you smile, people want to be around you because there’s something MAGICAL about you.

I:  It’s INFECTIOUS!  It’s nearly impossible to pass a smiling person and not also smile yourself.

L:  Those who smile demonstrate to the world that they are LOVED.

E:  Smiles give you a positive ENERGY. You feel and look totally EMPOWERED and ready to take on anything.

Eye See You

Give direct face contact—not just eye contact—every time someone speaks to you.  This is the most effective way to ensure you look in total command although you are not the one speaking, and it’s the most effective means for demonstrating your unshakable focus. You’re telling your listener “I see you, and I hear you.”

Imagine how dynamic it is to have a commanding presence that communicates certainty, poise, and courage without you having to utter a word.

A strategy for giving direct face contact is to use the eyes and the mouth/nose region to imagine a triangle on a person’s face, labeling the triangle points as follows: 

1 for the left eye

2 for the right eye

3 for the mouth/nose region

While listening, rotate from 1 to 2 to 3, spending a few seconds looking at each of those points.  Repeat the pattern as you listen.  However, when you speak, look nowhere but in the listener’s eyes.

Walk That Walk

You have just a few seconds (seven to 10 seconds according to many sources) to make an impression on a person, and how you walk into a room is a part of that judgment. 

Head up, shoulders back, eyes laser-focused, and a friendly but confident smile send silent messages to everyone “listening” and watching that you have pride in yourself.

To make this easy and more automatic for you, here’s one of my absolute FAVORITE techniques:  listen to a song that’s silently playing in your mind—that song that makes you feel like a million bucks, the tallest person in the room, or the *baddest one in the building—and imagine a line is drawn on the path you’re walking. Place one foot directly in front of the other as you follow that line and as you walk to the beat of that song in your head.  You will not only look and feel unstoppable, but others will see and KNOW you are unstoppable!

*Think “incredibly amazing that’s far beyond meaning.”

Did you enjoy this? Get more in Bridgett’s first book of 2020, Show Up and Show Out: 52 Communication Habits to Make You Unforgettable now available on Amazon!

Want to bring in Bridgett to speak? To book Bridgett for a high-impact workshop with your team, contact [email protected]

Looking for more? Click HERE to sign-up for the BMcTALKS mail list, and get strategies like this delivered directly to your inbox.

Bridgett McGowen, International Professional Speaker at BMcTALKS

Bridgett McGowen is an award-winning international professional speaker; a 2019-2020 Forbes Coaches Council official member; the founder and owner of BMcTALKS Press, an independent publishing company; and the founder and owner of BMcTALKS Academy where she helps professional women use their expertise to be the most engaging, dynamic, incredible communicators ever!

Bridgett has been a professional speaker since 2001 and has spoken on programs alongside prominent figures such as former President Barack Obama, Deepak Chopra, Alex Rodriguez (A-Rod), Oprah Winfrey, Shonda Rhimes, Katie Couric, and Janelle Monae.

The prestigious University of Texas at Austin presented her with a Master Presenter Award; Canada-based One Woman has presented her with two Fearless Woman Awards; and she has facilitated hundreds of workshops, keynote and commencement addresses, conference sessions, trainings, and webinars to thousands of students and professionals who are positioned all around the globe.

Bridgett's expertise and presentations have been sought after by companies, post-secondary institutions, and organizations such as Vanguard Investments, LifeLock, Symantec, Kentucky Fried Chicken, McGraw-Hill Education, LinkedIn Local, Association for Talent Development, Doña Ana Community College, National Association of Women Sales Professionals, Independence University, Turnitin, National Association of Black Accountants, and Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).  She has been quoted by Transizion, has contributed to UpJourney, and has appeared as a guest on The Training and Learning Development Company's TLDCast as well as Phoenix Business Radio to showcase her expertise in the professional speaking industry.  Her work in professional speaking and public speaking coaching has been highlighted by VoyagePhoenix Magazine; award-winning branding and consulting agency, CatalystThe Startup Growth; and her alma mater, Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU), a part of the Texas A&M University System and the second oldest institution of higher education in the state of Texas.

Bridgett has also taught for PVAMU, Lone Star College System, and University of Phoenix.  She has earned a bachelor's degree in communication and a master's degree; is a Forbes contributor; is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated; and is the 2018-2020 president of her local Toastmasters International club.

Bridgett is also the author of Rise and Sizzle:  Daily Communication and Presentation Strategies for Sales, Business, and Higher Ed Pros; Show Up and Show Out:  52 Communication Habits to Make You Unforgettable, which sold out at the 2020 Think Better Live Better event hosted by New York Times best-sellers Marc and Angel Chernoff; and REAL TALK:  What Other Experts Won't Tell You About How to Make Presentations That Sizzle, which sold out within minutes of her presentation concluding at the 76th Annual Association for Talent Development's International Conference and Exposition in Washington, D.C.; and Own the Microphone:  How 50 of the World's Best Professional Speakers Launched Their Careers (And How You Can, Too!), which is an amazing collaboration with 50 professional speakers from around the globe.  Her next book, Revise Your 9-to-5, is an amazing collaboration with 50 business owners and entrepreneurs from around the globe and is slated for a mid- to late-2020 release.

Bridgett's mission now is to help as many professional women as possible get the tools and skills they need to master their messages so that they can turn their voices into powerhouses, inspire millions, and build serious skill sets and mindsets that will lead to more and more opportunities.

Bridgett lives with her family in the Phoenix, Arizona area, and she absolutely loves beautiful sunsets.

