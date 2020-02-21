Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to savor a sunrise

Thoughts on going from darkness to light near the ocean.

Sunrise out of my window

I am a beach person.  I make no excuses. I don’t try to explain it. I just know I am the happiest when looking at water — and in my case, it’s the Atlantic Ocean.  I noticed it first decades ago when living in Hampton, Virginia.  The ocean called me, it sang to me, it wooed me.  I was hooked; from that moment until now I find solace near the waters.

There was a time when it was good enough just to walk on the boardwalk or the seashore.  Then about 15 years ago I started photographing sunrises and sunsets on the beach.  My favorite captured images are on Sandy Hook beach in New Jersey where I now reside.  I almost got a ticket once racing to catch a sunset; the officer saw the determination in my eyes and waved me on for my reward of drowning light over water.

Lately, I have been dealing with death and dying of friends and family.  Once again I turn to the sun over the Atlantic for inspiration and solace.  It is miraculous how nature is reliable, repeatable, and never loses its way.  The sun always remembers to relieve the darkness from its duty; she knows her place and suits up and shows up every day.  It’s the sunrise that reminds me today that I have a place and a part in the universe,    I hope that the day that I take my last breath that  I remember the many days of light and happiness the sun brought into my life.

    In Bangladesh village

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.d., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted nearly 100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacquki Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, and Ms.Nia Rock.

