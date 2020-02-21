How to savor a sunrise

Sunrise out of my window

I am a beach person. I make no excuses. I don’t try to explain it. I just know I am the happiest when looking at water — and in my case, it’s the Atlantic Ocean. I noticed it first decades ago when living in Hampton, Virginia. The ocean called me, it sang to me, it wooed me. I was hooked; from that moment until now I find solace near the waters.

There was a time when it was good enough just to walk on the boardwalk or the seashore. Then about 15 years ago I started photographing sunrises and sunsets on the beach. My favorite captured images are on Sandy Hook beach in New Jersey where I now reside. I almost got a ticket once racing to catch a sunset; the officer saw the determination in my eyes and waved me on for my reward of drowning light over water.

Lately, I have been dealing with death and dying of friends and family. Once again I turn to the sun over the Atlantic for inspiration and solace. It is miraculous how nature is reliable, repeatable, and never loses its way. The sun always remembers to relieve the darkness from its duty; she knows her place and suits up and shows up every day. It’s the sunrise that reminds me today that I have a place and a part in the universe, I hope that the day that I take my last breath that I remember the many days of light and happiness the sun brought into my life.