Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Save For a Rainy Day

With two in three Americans having less than $1,000 in savings, what happens when unexpected costs arise? How can you start saving for a rainy day today?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
save money for rainy day

Times are tight for many people at the moment. With unemployment set to soar throughout the world, how prepared are we for such unforeseeable events?

Whilst most people’s knowledge of global pandemics typically stems from Hollywood, front page after front page has enlightened all of us somewhat, if not to the level of a fully-qualified epidemiologist.

But how many of us had a rainy day fund on which we are now relying? And if not, when is the right time to start saving into an emergency fund?

How much are we saving?

An annual survey by GOBankingRates found that in 2019 more than two in three Americans had less than $1,000 dollars in savings. With many people expected to eat into their savings to get through this difficult time, it’s likely that this situation will get worse.

But pandemics don’t come along too often, so why should this be a cause for concern?

Pandemics may be rare, but even if you budget down to your last cent, there will always be unexpected costs on the horizon. Your car breaks down, you have a medical emergency, your cat gets sick – finding money to cover these costs can be worrying.

Burying your head in the sand and hoping it’ll never be you is not a sensible way to approach your finances.

As the Scouts says, be prepared.

How to start saving

With many people already struggling with their finances, putting a pot of money aside and depriving yourself of its use today may seem a barrier to saving that is too big to overcome.

Websites such as Martin Lewis’ MoneySavingExpert offer great tips on how to save, but can be daunting to the uninitiated.

A good way to think about it is to set yourself a target, let’s say $1,000 within 12 months. The thought of getting together $1,000 right now may be scary for some, but if you break it down, it’s $2.74 a day.

To put that into context, a tall latte from Starbucks is $2.95. If you’re currently buying a coffee a day, can you sacrifice this for a year to achieve over $1,000 in savings for that rainy day fund?

Next steps

Foregoing a Starbucks is a good way to start saving your first $1,000, but many experts suggest that at least six months worth of expenses are needed. To achieve that, some drastic cost-cutting measures may be required.

There are many ways to start saving fast today, such as using budgeting tools, sacrificing cable, booze, and the gym, and using cashback websites such as Ibotta (US) and Quidco (UK).

Where to put your savings

In the bank? Invested in shares? Under your mattress?

An emergency fund must be quickly accessible (i.e. liquid) so when that unexpected event occurs, you can deal with it promptly.

Your first $1,000 should be put into a high-yield savings account. Savings beyond that will depend on the level of risk that you’re willing to take.

The higher the risk, the higher the reward, as well as the increased chance that you could lose it all. Remember, this is a fund for emergencies, so a middle-ground must be struck.

Conclusion

There you have it – some tips and tricks for how to start your rainy day fund, and what to do with it once you’ve got the ball rolling.

If the thought of checking your balance is filling you with dread, bite the bullet, and get saving today.

    Matt Pan

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Buying, Finance, Finance and Economy, Home Finances, Home Improvement
    Community//

    Taking Control of Your Financial Future: How Much Should You Save in Your Emergency Fund?

    by Chris Moon
    Via: iStock
    Community//

    Is COVID-19 a Test Run for the Climate Crisis?

    by Tara Hunt
    Community//

    “Why we should plan.” With Jason Hartman & Mark Willis

    by Jason Hartman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.