How to Save a Company

“Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known.” — CARL SAGAN

“If you’re the CEO of a struggling business, let’s hope we never meet. I’m Gary Sutton, a turnaround guy. When I arrive you leave. Results usually get better and fast.”

I’ve been revisiting some great books I’ve read over the past few years. One of them is the Six Month Fix by Gary Sutton.

Gary is one of the business world’s most sought-after “triage specialists,” and has salvaged nearly a dozen failing businesses, in nearly every type of company: from printing, waste management, and alarm companies to aerospace, and tech firms.

Some of Sutton’s tips?

  1. Stop the bleeding – Cut any product & service that isn’t making money, now.
  2. Specialize or die – Find a niche and focus, focus, focus.
  3. Nudge up your value – Incrementally create products that provide worth.
  4. Figure out what business you’re really in – Don’t be the last buggy whip maker.
  5. Publish your firing policy – Clarity is king.
  6. Manage from one piece of paper – Simplicity rules
  7. Kick down the virtual walls – Flatten the hierarchy
  8. Use the CPA more than your accountant – They aren’t the same thing.
  9. Convert bleeders into winners – promote off the beaten track thinking.

Gary is honest and offers no holds bared counsel that we all need to hear. His straight-from-the-hip advice is for CEOS who are fighting for their lives.

Put up your dukes.

Let’s do this.

Xoxo
Kalika

Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

