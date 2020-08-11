Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Satisfy Wanderlust without Leaving your Hometown

For countless people from coast to coast, summer vacations are looking very different this year than they have in years past, and while international travel may not be in the cards we all have the ability to satisfy our wanderlust by simply  looking to our own hometowns. Whether it’s exploring new places, wandering unfamiliar streets, […]

For countless people from coast to coast, summer vacations are looking very different this year than they have in years past, and while international travel may not be in the cards we all have the ability to satisfy our wanderlust by simply  looking to our own hometowns. Whether it’s exploring new places, wandering unfamiliar streets, or tasting new flavors, creating the perfect and adventurous staycation is easier (and more fun) than you think. 

“Travel” to a new neighborhood. 

Meander the commercial thoroughfares, tuck into residential areas, take in the architecture, eat at a new restaurant and stroll through the green spaces. To avoid feeling too lost, check out local community newspapers for ideas, or explore hashtags and geotags on Instagram, these will not only direct you to some of the most picturesque locations, but also will give you some insight to insider events and hot-spots. Nowadays, to avoid tight quarters in restaurants, we order to go and picnic outside (weather pending).

Destination Dining. 

If you’re completely homebound, check out the local restaurants. In our hometown of San Francisco, we have noticed countless restaurants offering innovative options for take-out and delivery. Food can transport us elsewhere in the world through flavors, colors, and textures. In San Francisco, that may be Reem’s for delicious Arab food. In addition to their regular menu during the week, they offer a Friday Meal Kit that is ready to reheat and enjoy over the weekend.   

Location, Location, Location. 

Instead of eating at the usual spot in our home, the kitchen table, we set up an indoor picnic, spreading out a striped Mariem tablecloth fouta and a few pillows on the living room floor. We always have Les Moulins Mahjoub olives on hand, throw on a playlist (currently Habibi Funk), and treat ourselves with Tunisian sweets from Layla’s Delicacies. 

Out of Office. 

Between Zoom calls and the ever present iPhone in our hands, screen fatigue is more prevalent than ever. Combat this by unplugging.  Pick up a physical book and travel to another place through the written word. Layer in community by coordinating with your partner or friends so you can discuss what you’ve read during free time after the kids are asleep or on a walking book group. You’ll be surprised at how these works can transport you to a completely different location and time.

Solo Time. 

Working at home, juggling kids, roommates, partners or extended family has left many of us with little-to-no time for ourselves. Carving out these moments is critical for your mental health, and will return you to your responsibilities and those around you in a better mood and healthier headspace. On a personal note, I try to take a solo walk in my neighborhood at least once a week. Rarely do I have time alone between my business, a toddler and a newborn. It reminds me to look up away from my phone, free my mind, and breathe. 

Pauline Eveillard, Founder at Soukra

Pauline Eveillard is the founder and president of the e-commerce business SOUKRA, which showcases and celebrates Tunisian creatives through their designs and goods. SOUKRA aims to highlight Tunisia’s burgeoning community of creatives, connect tastemakers with products from Tunisia, and foster mutual understanding.  After earning her B.A. in art history at Tufts University, Pauline spent a year in Tunisia in 2005-2006 on a Fulbright scholarship, where she studied ancient Roman mosaics and made lifelong friends. The research on Roman mosaics that she completed during her Fulbright year was applied to her master’s thesis at the University of Chicago. Before founding SOUKRA, Pauline previously worked in nonprofit development at World Monuments Fund, an international heritage preservation organization in NYC. A testament to the brand’s success, SOUKRA has been highlighted in publications including Architectural Digest, Remodelista, Forbes online, Pop Sugar, San Francisco Magazine, and Mother Mag. She is a native New Yorker who splits her time between Manhattan and  San Francisco.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

