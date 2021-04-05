Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Run a Successful Virtual Fundraiser | Peter Palivos Attorney | Las Vegas, Nevada

With all of the advances in technology, there is no reason that you can’t successfully run a successful virtual fund-raising campaign. The most important factor determining your success will be whether you have a good story to tell. Your volunteers must have an easy time explaining why they are fundraising and what benefits they can receive by doing so. This includes using visual images, clear text and ensuring clear communication about their fundraising activities and what they need money for.

Visual images and good words are essential when trying to explain how your fundraisers work. To attract donors and volunteers, you also need to engage them in the process. The most successful virtual fundraisers have taken this to an exciting new level by incorporating fun activities into their events. In-person events are significant because they can give supporters a chance to interact with each other while also learning about a fundraiser’s operation.

One popular activity that many successful virtual fundraisers use is the raffle. A raffle is a unique way to get your name out to hundreds or thousands of people. As long as it is fair, engaging, and fun, your group will be able to keep donors interested. While there are some things that you should keep in mind when designing a raffle, the most important thing is to include lots of tickets so that your donors can choose which fundraising event they want to participate in. You can even offer multiple selections so that your supporters will have a chance to experience all of the fun and excitement.

The power of social media to connect you with new potential donors is immeasurable. One of the best things you can do to make your virtual fundraising more appealing is to incorporate social media into your overall fundraiser. There are so many creative ways to use the Internet to further your cause while running your virtual class fundraiser. Your website should be set up so that donors can contribute by clicking on a donate button. Additionally, you should include forms on your website so that your contributors can easily donate by filling out one of the forms. These forms can consist of a check box to indicate whether or not they are contributing, a virtual class description that describes the class, and a link to your website so that they can learn more about your nonprofit and how it works.

This article was originally published at https://peterpalivos.net/

    Peter Palivos, Attorney, Founder at LV Angelo LLC

    Peter Palivos, Attorney is a dedicated business owner, attorney, and philanthropist.

     

    One of the values he holds the highest in a man is understanding the importance of family, honesty, integrity, honor, and common sense. In addition to all of his successful endeavors as a real estate developer, attorney, and business owner, Peter Palivos attorney is an avid philanthropist, dedicating countless hours to making the world a better place for upcoming generations. Some of his favorite causes include the Pan-Arcadian Federation of America, the United Hellenic American Congress, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Chicago Council, and the Hellenic Professional Society of Illinois.

     

     

    Being raised in Chicago by loving, Greek immigrant parents, Peter learned from an early age the power and strength of a tight family unit. Grateful for all the opportunities made available in America, Peter felt a strong kinship to Greek-American relations and was a driving force behind U.S. Congressional approval for increased military assistance for Greek people. Peter also held a strong role working alongside the U.S. state department while convincing several European countries to remain within the European Union. 

     

     

    Peter Palivos attorney began his educational career with a bachelor’s degree in History from Trinity College in Hartford, CT. After graduation, Peter became entranced with the world of law, justice, and integrity, so he earned his law degree at Chicago-Kent College of Law. Immediately hired upon graduating, Peter spent three years under the firm Rittenberg, Krichiver, and Buffen Ltd. before launching his own firm, Peter A. Palivos & Associates. Twenty years on, Peter made the decision to enter the world of real estate development. He soon learned he had an instinctual knack for the industry at both the commercial and retail levels.

     

     

    A current resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, Peter’s proudest accomplishment in life is his family, and he spends all of his free time doing sports and activities.

