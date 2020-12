I was given a copy of the book by the author. The topic was interesting. I have read many self-help books. What was different about this one was that it tackles the “why” first then lays out the journey to “how” in simple and easy steps.

What I truly like is the emphasis on self-accountability for doing the action work from where you are to the vision of where you would like to be. A great book to start the new year’s journey of self-improvement and actualization.