Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How To Revive A Tribe Post-Divorce

Divorce doesn’t just end your marriage, all too often it ends friendships as well. Particularly those ‘couple’ friends who may now feel they have to choose between you or your ex. Or, those friendships you made through your ex. Of course, there may also be those that don’t know what to say or disagree with […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Divorce doesn’t just end your marriage, all too often it ends friendships as well. Particularly those ‘couple’ friends who may now feel they have to choose between you or your ex. Or, those friendships you made through your ex. Of course, there may also be those that don’t know what to say or disagree with your decision to divorce that fade away too. Although it’s hard, this is a time to look forward and one great way to do that is to cultivate a new tribe post-divorce. Here’s how.

Why Friendship is So Important 

It’s no secret that friendships enrich our lives, but you may not realize that they help our overall health as well. According to the Mayo Clinic, having strong social support can reduce risk of health problems such as high blood pressure and unhealthy body mass index (BMI) as well as depression. Additional benefits of having friends to lean on as you navigate post-divorce life include:

  • Helping you to cope, of course!
  • Increasing your sense of belonging and purpose
  • Boosting happiness and reducing stress
  • Improving your confidence and self-worth
  • Encouraging you to change or avoid unhealthy lifestyle habits

Keep in mind that it’s not necessarily the quantity of friends you have, but rather the quality of the friendships that make the difference.

Cultivating a Post-Divorce Tribe

Admittedly, it can be harder to make friends as an adult although much like in the school lunchroom having good snacks to share still helps! But you also need a way to find this fabulous new tribe. It just so happens we have some options:

  • Co-Workers – Perhaps you have one or more coworkers you’re friendly with that you could invite to lunch or happy hour. Or if you’ve avoided those invites in the past, this is a great opportunity to branch out. You already have plenty in common or at least common ground to complain about, right?
  • Friends from the Past – As we get older and life happens, it’s not uncommon to lose touch. Whether it’s your high school BFF, college roomie, former neighbor or other it’s never too late to reconnect. Luckily social media makes it even easier to do so. Chances are if you’re not already connected to them, someone in your network will be.
  • Neighborhood Friends – If you don’t already know your neighbors, maybe it’s time to change that. And don’t just limit yourself to those next door, again social media is a great way to connect. Most neighborhoods have Facebook or Nextdoor groups and often you’ll find posts inviting other women to book clubs, socials, walking/running groups and more.
  • Volunteer – If there’s a cause you’re passionate about or interested in learning about, sign up to volunteer. Not only can it get your mind off things, you’re likely to meet other like-minded people in which to connect.
  • Take a Class – We’re not necessarily talking about going back to school – although you certainly could – rather, pursuing a hobby, learning a new one or just trying something fun. There’s a class for everything from gardening to cooking to wine tasting  to dancing to archery (just don’t take aim at your ex).

And certainly, don’t forget those tried-and-true friends that have stuck with you before, during and post-divorce. Cherish them like gold because you now know how hard to find and truly invaluable they really are!

We’re here for you too! Should you need additional support and guidance as you navigate divorce, our experienced team offers fully virtual coaching and mediation services. Contact us today to learn more or for a free consultation.

    Debra Whitson, A family law thought leader, entrepreneur, mediator and attorney with a passion for empowerment and gender equality at Mediated Online Solutions

    I’ve been practicing law for over 20 years, delivering focused solutions guided by compassion and trust. That’s why at Mediated Online Solutions, we put our passion for peaceful dispute resolution to work for couples who seek a dignified and self-directed way to separate, divorce or co-parent. That same spirit guides Whitson&Tansey’s commitment to fighting for social justice and human rights by focusing our practice on domestic violence, matrimonial, and family law.

    As a charter member and current board member of the Zonta Club of the Adirondacks, I have been involved in both community and global projects that aim to improve the lives of girls and women by addressing gender equality on a worldwide level.

    E-commerce is changing lives, but too often the benefits don’t reach those who need them most. That’s why I have worked to make my help accessible as an advisor for AdvisoryCloud and why I empower entrepreneurs through my virtual franchise business: life changing SKINCARE with Debra Whitson.

    I am a two-time recipient of the Excellence in Domestic Violence Awareness and Advocacy Award from the Essex County New York Multidisciplinary Task Force Against Domestic Violence, and I have been recognized for excellence in appellate advocacy from the Association of Government Attorneys in Capital Litigation.

    If your business dreams or personal goals need the guidance of a professional who understands where the law and reality converge, let’s connect to talk about how we can overcome your challenges together.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Woman relaxing by pool with laptop
    Community//

    Nine Ways to Make Your Divorce Work for You

    by Jen Lawrence
    Community//

    Dating Through Divorce: 5 Tips And Pitfalls To Avoid

    by Samantha Woodham
    Community//

    How To Help Your Friends Divorce Well

    by Samantha Woodham

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.