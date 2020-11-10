How to Revamp Your Company Culture

Company culture is a crucial factor that can determine the success of your business, and problems with your culture can negatively affect both customers and employees. You’ll inevitably notice a higher rate of turnover, and it will become increasingly more difficult to attract and retain top talent in your field.

Making changes to your company culture isn’t an overnight process, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t achievable with the right strategies. It’s not always easy to tell when things are going wrong in your business.

Receiving feedback from employees is essential to determine overlooked issues in your business, but it’s still up to managers and company leaders to ensure these changes are implemented. Continue reading to learn more about some of the most common red flags.

Inflated Turnover

As mentioned above, one of the most costly effects of a poor company culture is an increase in turnover. That’s why this is the best place to start evaluating your success. Hiring new employees is an expensive process, and you’ll experience a hit to your company productivity for the time it takes to find a suitable option.

No Shared Goals

Every company needs a core set of shared goals and values to help the entire staff work more cohesively. If you don’t have a mission statement or similar values, consider taking steps to implement something that can get everyone on the same page and working with a shared purpose.

Many businesses use group activities to build rapport among employees and improve company culture. This could start with anything from a simple after-work event to a longer retreat allowing everyone to spend more time together.

Low Employee Engagement

Employee engagement is another metric which seemingly every company is starting to pay more attention to.Low levels of engagement can be extremely detrimental at all levels of your business.

Disengaged employees are less likely to be interested or enthusiastic at work and more likely to view their jobs as a means to make money. Encouraging engagement involves building more personal connections with your employees and creating open lines of communication.

Poor Work Performance

Everything in your business comes down to the bottom line. It’s an unfortunate truth that employees who aren’t as engaged with their work culture won’t produce as quality work, as those who believe in what they’re doing and are invested in the company’s mission.

If you notice any issues with employee performance, there’s a good chance that company culture is a big contributing factor. Don’t be afraid to talk to your workers directly and see what’s preventing them from achieving their fullest potential.

It’s easy to overlook the role that culture plays in your firm’s success, but problems in company culture can have surprising effects on every aspect of your business. If you notice any of these warning signs, take a closer look at your culture and start taking steps to build better engagement and communication.