How To Restore Your Confidence After A Layoff

The coronavirus outbreak has triggered unprecedented mass layoffs and furloughs. So, if you’re one of those people affected, you’re not alone. Yes, we’re in the middle of a global pandemic. But no matter what the circumstances are, a layoff can be devastating to one’s self-confidence. People often define themselves by what they do for work, so you may experience a job loss as a loss of personal identity. To get past your own feelings of failure and inadequacy, here are five ways to restore your confidence after a layoff.

Remind yourself it’s not you

It can be easy to feel shame and embarrassment after a layoff. Don’t. Restore your confidence by making it a point not to take it personally. Remind yourself that these are tough times, and millions of people are in the same predicament. It’s not a reflection of your performance, just the current economic situation.

Take time out

A layoff can be a blessing. Sometimes it’s the universe’s way of opening a new door for us. Consider this the perfect time to take a step back and review your career trajectory. Did you even enjoy what you were doing? Do you want to stay in the same industry? Taking advantage of this crucial downtime to assess your situation can help to restore your confidence. In fact, doing this important inner work can be more beneficial than immediately jumping into a new job. Especially a position that won’t provide the fulfillment you deserve.

Surround yourself with positive people

This is a time to be surrounded by people who are positive and uplifting. Stay away from the “energy vampires.” These are people who consciously or not, drain your emotional energy. If you find yourself spending time with someone and you feel like they suck the life out of you, that’s an energy vampire. Restore your confidence by surrounding yourself with people who show by their actions that they care about you and have your best interests at heart. That will go a long way in helping you achieve a healthy mental outlook. You may even want to enlist the help of a coach or mentor to help you unpack your feelings, hold you accountable and devise a plan to achieve your ultimate career goals.

Review your finances

After a layoff, it’s common to feel uneasy about what’s next. Before making any career moves, review your financial situation. This will give you a chance to determine where you stand from a cash flow perspective. Many people come out of this exercise with a renewed sense of confidence and optimism. You will feel relieved knowing exactly how much runway you have until you need to secure that next job opportunity. Crafting a solid plan will help alleviate stress and ease any feelings of financial uncertainty. You’ll also want to cut back on your expenses for a while, eliminating any non-essential items.

Get involved in meaningful work

Try to get involved in meaningful work as soon as possible, even if it’s only on a volunteer basis. And if you’re concerned about social distancing, you can volunteer without leaving your home. Points of Light is one organization that is committed to empowering, connecting and engaging people and organizations with virtual opportunities to make a difference that are meaningful and impactful. Volunteering will make you feel good, help you learn new skills and broaden your networking base. Who knows, over time, it may even turn into a permanent, paid position.

Layoffs and furloughs are the new normal, but that doesn’t mean you can’t bounce back better than before. As Maya Angelou once said, “I can be changed by what happens to me. But I refuse to be reduced by it.”

