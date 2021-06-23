We all know the basics of getting enough rest: proper sleep, less screen time, more relaxation. But in a world so driven by distraction and hustle, the idea of ‘doing nothing’ (much less doing nothing every day) can be daunting.

Luckily, there are many ways to rest that don’t involve sleeping or vegging out. You can – and should – sometimes rest without ‘doing nothing.’

If you struggle with totally zoning out, explore these active forms of rest!

The Myth of ‘Doing Nothing’

When was the last time you just did nothing? Most people would say the day they binged all of Bridgerton or spent four hours on the couch scrolling through TikTok. Newsflash: That doesn’t count.

When we’re watching Netflix, scrolling through Instagram, or even reading a book, our brains are still working to digest content. We’re not truly resting, just distracting ourselves. And while these activities do make us happy and help us unwind, they shouldn’t be the only kind of relaxation in your self-care routine.

The same goes for sleeping. If the only time you’re resting is when you lay your head down to sleep at night, you’re missing out. And when you aren’t resting throughout the day, it can be difficult to ‘turn your brain off’ at bedtime. Broken, tossing-and-turning sleep isn’t restful. Proper mental rest during the day is vital to getting great physical sleep at night.

There are seven types of rest, and resting your body is only one of them. There are plenty of ways to rest that don’t involve sleep or just ‘doing nothing.’

How to Rest Without “Doing Nothing”

Why We Struggle With “Doing Nothing”

Doing nothing – truly doing nothing – is a great way to rest, but it’s hard! We live in a world full of distraction. Many people (myself included!) have a hard time settling into comfortable boredom.

That’s why some of my favorite ways to rest are active, not passive. Instead of vegging out, I use a simple activity to recenter and relax.

How to Find a Restful Activity For You

As you explore different restful activities, ask yourself these questions:

“ Is this stressful?” If your preferred form of rest is knitting but your current project is complex or frustrating, you’re not resting. Rest shouldn’t get you all heated up, it should cool you down!

If your preferred form of rest is knitting but your current project is complex or frustrating, you’re not resting. Rest shouldn’t get you all heated up, it should cool you down! “ Do I enjoy this?” Not everyone loves walking around their neighborhood or dancing in their bedroom. Don’t force yourself to do something you don’t enjoy because you feel like you should like it. Rest should make you happy!

Not everyone loves walking around their neighborhood or dancing in their bedroom. Don’t force yourself to do something you don’t enjoy because you feel like you should like it. Rest should make you happy! “Does this recharge me?” The most important factor is how you feel after you rest. Do you feel recharged? Do you feel fresh and ready to work? Or do you feel even more tired than you were before?

Rest should feel… well, restful. If it doesn’t, that’s not the right form of rest for you.

Restful Activities to Try

Try these activities as you experiment with resting without doing nothing:

Take a walk. This one is my favorite! Take a walk through your neighborhood or on a local hiking trail. Don’t listen to music. Just walk and observe the world around you.

This one is my favorite! Take a walk through your neighborhood or on a local hiking trail. Don’t listen to music. Just walk and observe the world around you. Do some skincare. A gentle skincare routine is a great way to rest while still getting something done. Pop on a face mask, give yourself a massage, or treat yourself to a scrub.

A gentle skincare routine is a great way to rest while still getting something done. Pop on a face mask, give yourself a massage, or treat yourself to a scrub. Pick up a new craft. People who knit, crochet, and embroider often talk about the ‘meditative’ quality of their craft. When you’re learning the basics, you can’t expect your new hobby to be restful. But as you get better at it, it’ll require less brainpower. Just pick up your project and zone out for a bit.

People who knit, crochet, and embroider often talk about the ‘meditative’ quality of their craft. When you’re learning the basics, you can’t expect your new hobby to be restful. But as you get better at it, it’ll require less brainpower. Just pick up your project and zone out for a bit. Spend time with your pet. If ‘doing nothing’ at home makes you feel lonely, spend some intentional time with your pet. Play fetch. Snuggle them while they nap. Hell, give your dog a massage! It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and forget to spend quality time with your pet, but it’s great for your health and means the world to them.

If ‘doing nothing’ at home makes you feel lonely, spend some intentional time with your pet. Play fetch. Snuggle them while they nap. Hell, give your dog a massage! It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and forget to spend quality time with your pet, but it’s great for your health and means the world to them. Dance it out! Swaying to some soft music or bouncing around to your favorite pump-up playlist is sure to boost your mood. Just don’t overdo it!

Experiment with a few restful activities, and see what works for you! Creating a sustainable self-care routine takes time, so be patient as you find your groove.

How to Tell If You’re Getting Enough Rest

Of course, you can’t substitute sleep with restful activity. There are many types of rest, and a great self-care routine involves a little bit of each of them.

Some signs you might not be getting enough rest:

You have a hard time focusing for extended periods of time.

for extended periods of time. You have an irregular sleep schedule . This can include sleeping too much or sleeping in too late.

. This can include sleeping too much or sleeping in too late. You feel like your mind is always racing , to the point where you struggle to fall asleep at night.

, to the point where you struggle to fall asleep at night. Your eating habits are irregular . You might eat out of boredom or forget to eat for long periods of time.

. You might eat out of boredom or forget to eat for long periods of time. You’re often sick, achey, or physically exhausted.

If you experience any of these, you probably need more rest! Explore the seven types of rest (coming soon!) to find out which types you’re lacking.

Conclusion

Proper rest takes practice, so don’t feel bad if you don’t find a routine that works for you right away. Keep experimenting with different forms of rest, practice other types of self-care, and get plenty of sleep. You got this!