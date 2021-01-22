How to Resolve Conflict Without Hurt and Consequences

With long-term lockdown, people tend to be at home most of the time with the same people every day, increasing the level of tension. Even if we don’t want to participate in the conflict, it can still occur. I talk to Tamika Morris, an interactive and integrative therapist, about conflict resolution during the pandemic – how to resolve it, how to avoid it, and what to do if a conflict cannot be resolved.

Tamika, can you tell us a bit about your background to introduce

yourself and your business?

I am a Las Vegas native and I enjoy education and connecting with

others. Living and working in Las Vegas helps you develop a unique skill

set because we are both diverse and transient. Most importantly

resourceful. Just like my city my specialities are unique however, I have

found it most rewarding and helpful when working with people to be

someone they can relate to and identify as a human being. What has worked best for me in my business is I have the opportunity to be authentic and non-traditional.

I have a background in special education and mental health. My speciality is Marriage and Family Therapy and I specialize in working with first responders, on unique workplace dynamics, with casino workers,

children and on anxiety in athletes and graduate students.

Yes. I am learning that people have a hard time being alone, since they struggle with this it increases the challenge to be with others. I have noticed that isolation is intense and is a trigger for various unhealthy and toxic behaviours/ activities.

What do you recommend to decrease these levels of tension?

Learn to regulate your stress.

1) Don’t just say “I’m stressed” put your feelings into words. If you are not aware and accepting of your own feelings, then you won’t connect with the feelings of the people around you. You may even shut them down because you don’t allow your own.

2) Identify your triggers and check in with each emotion: guilt, shame, helplessness, despair, irritation, anger, inadequacy, confusion, disconnection, loneliness, ambivalence, as well as gratitude, love, respect, and compassion.

3) Know that thriving doesn’t always mean productive.

You are a specialist in Conflict Resolution. If a conflict has

already occurred, what steps do you recommend to resolve it peacefully?

Call a sensible friend while on a long walk. In our socially distanced

times, this movement is good for our bodies and our friendships. Set

boundaries and stick to them. There is no need to compromise our

psychological and physical health and safety for people who will not

respect our boundaries especially now. Resist advice to be only forward-looking. Now is a time to revisit stories that have been passed on in our

families and cultures about adversity and resilience. Unplug from social

media. I noticed that social media triggers intense conflict in

relationships. If you combine isolation with anxiety and limited outlets

(eg: social media) is a recipe for conflict.

Are there different types of conflicts?

Yes, there are several types of conflict. To name a couple, I will start with the most important, the core internal conflict. Internal conflict is the negative dialogue we have in our minds that doesn’t align with our environments. A lot of times conflict is triggered by insecurity, comparison and rejection. When someone experienced internal conflict, they don’t like this experience because it consumes them so they will often project that onto someone else which triggers an argument and sometimes it escalates to a physical altercation. Another type of conflict is relational. In relationships, we are sometimes not on the same page because we have different ideas in mind. This small area makes a huge impact because it affects; families, marriages, friendships, professional environments and faith environments. Sometimes these conflicts cause a separation, an ending, and other times it can motivate positive change and bridge gaps in communication and interactions.