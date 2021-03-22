Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to reset for what Monday brings

Three strategies to deal with sunday scaries and set yourself for a fabulous work week

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Motivation monday
Motivation monday

Saturday, March 20 was the International Day of Happiness. With the ongoing pandemic, global issues that haunt us every day, it is challenging for us to stay happy. But, it is a choice that we need to make to keep moving.

A dreadful challenge we all face is #SundayScaries when we know that the workday is right around the corner.

From jitters, stress, uneasiness, dealing with work pressure to handling challenging tasks we all have our own share of what Monday brings.

According a LinkedIn survey, 80% of Americans are with you. So, you are not alone. What can we do change this narrative?

Here are three strategies to setup yourself for a fabulous work week.

  1. Identify one thing that energizes you

Instead of asking what you are passionate about focus on what energizes YOU. This is a mindset hack I learned from Mel Robbins. For me, it is playing with my toddler. Watching how he curiously explores the world makes me pause, reflect, and energizes me. I took him to the park yesterday and was amazed that I spent two hours without constantly checking my phone. Also, interviewing leaders through my Curryup Leadership podcast to spotlight purpose-driven Asian leaders making an impact every Sunday brings me so much energy.

2. Mediate for 15 mins

We often give this a pass. For over 90 days, I have consistently spent 15 mins meditating and this goes a long way to control our anxiety. We feel better poised to handle curve balls that the work week brings. Setup a recurring calendar invite for 15 mins every morning. Find a simple youtube guided meditation video and get started.

3. Smile it away

As career-oriented professionals and leaders, we don’t have to look and act serious all the time to be taken seriously. I spent the first 30 years of my life taking me too seriously. In 2021, I have set my eyes on embracing levity in all aspects of my life. Here are some interesting thoughts on winning colleagues through Levity in my recent article here. Don’t take things personally and move on. The mindset shift is gradual but every time you start pondering, overthinking you have to recognize your thoughts and pull yourself away from the rut. Start small and put a smile on your face. As we know, pain is always present but misery is an option.

    PRIYANKA KOMALA, Chief Story Telling Officer at Curryup Leadership

    At age five Priyanka gave an impromptu speech about an airplane which catapulted her into becoming the distinguished speaker and writer she is today. Although she had followed the cultural expectation of getting a Master's to become an engineer and technologist, Priyanka knew she wanted to make a bigger impact. She wanted a seat at the table to help others, so she got her MBA. At the US National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, she serves as a Technology leader in digital transformation projects. Priyanka hosts Curryup Leadership video Podcast to spotlight purpose-driven Asian leaders making an impact and has sparked 100+ conversations. She is on a mission to embrace Levity in life.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Joy right now – 7 easy mantras to start this week

    by Giang Cao Ho My
    Community//

    How To Keep Your Motivation On Track : The Essential Guide For 2021

    by Lori Milner at Beyond the Dress
    Community//

    Integration

    by Cecile Popp

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.