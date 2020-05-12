How to Remain Tough like a Pillar During Tough Times: 5 Important Tips to Keep in Mind to Stay Resilient During Difficult Times

Do you feel anxious in the seemingly unlucky time in your life?

The difference in people just doesn’t depend on the kind of hardship they face but also how people react to it.

Before starting with that, you need to consider whether you embrace the struggle or don’t accept the changes in human nature gracefully.

Regardless of how you react, developing the art to resist change can help you develop survival skills and simultaneously grow and learn.

And how do you learn the art?

It comes from within when you believe in yourself.

Resilience can be learned and developed in thoughts, behaviors, and actions.

This inspiration can come from your own surroundings.

You can find people who dealt with terrible things in life at some point in time and eventually fight back to find joy again.

You can get inspiration from them as making mistakes and asking for guidance won’t harm.

And one thing you need to know is having resilience does not mean you don’t make mistakes or struggle but how you keep plugging along is what matters the most.

This means that even if tragedy strikes, you can still develop.

Such situations help you create a deeper appreciation for life and forge stronger connections.

Here are some tips by the folks at Printyo to help you stay resilient during difficult times.

1. Time to Reframe your Mind

How do you reset your mind frame? Try to recreate your situations in a positive light while embracing reality. Think about people who are victims of a natural disaster. There are people among them who thought their life will never get to normal while there were others who tried to find the silver lining. Strength from these people the whole -community to rise above the situation. Finding that silver lining is the interpretation of the mind. Things that you need to consider is to look for being optimistic, be grateful for what you have preserved from a hard time. This approach will help you focus on making situations also give you wisdom. Being a pessimistic person can cost you in such circumstances as they can eventually adopt a victim mentality.

2. Don’t Shy Away from Seeking Help

Most of the culture has self-reliant heroes. These heroes have the willpower and strength to tackle any difficult situation. Even though it goes without saying that personal strength can help you cope with any situation, a sense of community can provide you with added strength. Based on studies, children who don’t have an adult to guide them face significant hardship. Knowing that there are people who care for you and have the experience to share the hardship can offer you great support.

3. Learn to Embrace Challenge and Failure

Well, failure is something that can’t be handled by people. The common understanding goes that rather than facing failure, it’s good to step back from challenging situations. This does not mean that you welcome yourself to adversity. Rather you should look for manageable and small ways to build your confidence. This should be small things like attending the class that you were interested in and talking to people you have been ignoring for a long time. This will help you push your limits eventually.

4. Don’t Forget to Count your Blessings

The best way to spread positivity around you is by feeling grateful and working actively on it. And not just that, it can help you cope with troubles as well. The best way to start is by creating a list of the top 10 things that you are grateful for, which makes you feel better about life in general. Now prepare another list listed what are your expectations in the coming week. This thankfulness therapy helps people cope up with difficult situations. There are people going through neuromuscular disease who have gone through this exercise and have seen results.

5. Remember- This too Shall Pass!

Always remember nothing is permanent. If you are feeling low, for now, it will end someday. Even though the outcome from these problems may not come out with the desired result but will bring some relief for you.

So by now, we know that maintaining a supportive and stronger relationship can help you go a long way. Not just on your personal font but also professionally. Having people and remaining resilient through the above tips will help you make it through a challenging time. Just pay attention to the complexities and see a positive ray through it. Don’t neglect your emotions and learn from failure to stay motivated to work toward getting successful.