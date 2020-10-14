How to Remain Resilient as an Entrepreneur with Sorcha Finucane

Sorcha Finucane is the founder of TrainedIn, a cutting edge, innovative and powerful Irish online platform, which seamlessly allows training and consultancy providers, coaches and mentors showcase their business and services and connect them with customers. It does so by promoting businesses on an equal footing in these difficult times.

The TrainedIn platform, which is free to use, efficient and accessible, has initially launched in Ireland and the United Kingdom, and has been designed to help businesses scale efficiently, and connect them with new audiences looking for their product.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

I wanted to provide opportunities to scale for small and medium sized training, consulting and tutoring businesses by setting up TrainedIn. We provide easy access to the marketplace, and we’re seeing an incredible increase in the demand for upskilling. TrainedIn also creates a peer to peer network for trainers and consultants.

What keeps you motivated?

The size of the opportunity! As digital transformation continues at a phenomenal pace, people understand that the key to future-proof their career and businesses is through upskilling. The intellectual property that trainers, consultants and tutors are sitting on is a golden opportunity for them right now to scale their businesses and build extra income streams.

Who has been your role model and why?

One of my top role models is Steve Jobs, for the indelible footprint he has left on the world of design, technology and communication.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

To me, the concept of a “work life balance” is well-intentioned but how we discuss this concept often falls short of being truly helpful. That’s because one size does not fit all. TrainedIn is an exciting new business, and that means long hours are part of the deal right now. Externally, that could look like I’m out of balance by working workaholic hours. However, I’m so focused on the value my team and I are creating for the world and the brilliant people we’re building connections with that I’m feeling great. Therefore, the key for me in maintaining a work life balance is know your why (as Simon Sinek says). And long walks with my gorgeous furry babies!

What traits do you possess that makes you a successful leader?

I’m a self-motivator and enjoy motivating others. I also have a strong drive to communicate. That helps me lead successfully by ensuring all members of my team are clear on where we are going as a business and what we have to do to get there.

What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

*Wry smile*. If you’re asking any entrepreneur that question in 2020, the response is most likely going to be Coronavirus! My team and I launched TrainedIn in April this year. In many ways that launch date has paid dividends as we have only known trading during this crazy time. While macro outlooks are scary, TrainedIn’s afforded me an opportunity to work really closely with small and micro business owners and that has been positive. People are getting on with things and showing huge resilience. When you work at the ground level with entrepreneurs, you know these are the people who’ll get the recovery going – and that’s encouraging.

What is the one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

“People who are crazy enough to think that they can change the world, are the ones that do.” These words by Steve Jobs are my daily reminder that there’s power in following your dreams. I treat the quote as a map, pointing me to an outcome I want to achieve for my entrepreneurial goals for TrainedIn.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

My relationships with my loved ones define me as a person. I count myself extremely lucky with the people in my life and I invest time in them. This year has been no different, and my social networks have been a balm in this time of uncertainty.

Where do you see you and your company in five years?

TrainedIn will be a highly recognised and go to training platform across the world within five years. And we’ll be the last word in high quality, bit-sized upskilling courses!