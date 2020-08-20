How to Remain Resilient as an Entrepreneur with Sandor Poppinga

Tell us about yourself, where you are born and what you do

My name is Sandor Poppinga. I was born in Luebeck, a rather small town in Northern Germany at the Baltic Sea. This is an area where others just go for making holidays. Here I grew up and did my diploma on photography and filmmaking. I always felt some kind of privileged to live in that natural environment.

At the age of 30, after my “biggest failure” I moved to the famous and big city of Hamburg, where I started my career in the advertising business. After having enough of senseless advertising, I changed to the entertainment business in the TV production. Then, I got an offer from a worldwide acting tour operator to produce travel videos for them. I did that job more than 10 years. Thus I traveled 85 countries and world´s most impressive destinations. It had been the job of my dreams until I realized that I could not be a supporter of that destructive mass tourism anymore. Today I am committed to environmental protection and eco-tourism. This is all my documentaries, scripts and artwork are about.

What gives you energy?

Ever since I found my energy in the nature. Water, waves, wind, forest, flowers and animals – this is what fills me up with lots of good vibes, knowledge and energy.

What’s your secret life hack?

Trust yourself! Do listen to advices but the answers of any questions you already have deep in yourself. You just have to put it to the surface.

What is your greatest challenges experience and how did you overcome it?

Once, it was in 1998 I got really fucked up. A huge project in Kuwait (Arabia) I was involved failed and left a deep depts. People said it is impossible to pay it back in one lifetime. I got in-between to parties: Creditors that wanted me to surrender… do what they wanted me to do and myself, with still my own visions. After spending a night at the beach, listening to the sound of the sea I decided to go my own way. Starting a new life just with my jeans on and a camera in my hands. It took about 15 strained years to dispose of all that depts. I was worth it. I would not do everything same again but it was worth it cause I stayed free.

Name a book that changed your life.

I stopped believing in coincidences after reading “The Celestine Prophecy”, by James Redfield.

Tell us about your relationship with your phone. Does it sleep with you?

In 1995 I was among the first users of a cell phone and the Internet in Germany. I was a pre-fighter for the digital communication. I just saw the advantages: I could run my business from nearly any place on earth and I believed that it is very good for people to publish or promote their art, business or perceptions without necessarily being rich. Today I know it is not like that. Cell-phones and Internet splits people instead of connecting them.

Today I am maybe among the first people that refuse to carry a smart phone at any time. I do not go to the phone just because it rings. Twice a day I answer phone calls and e-mails. It happens at 8 am and in the evening. In between I am mostly spontaneously not available. Exception I want to stay in reach for my wife. In this case I look to the phone number when ringing.

How do you deal with email?

See above

You unexpectedly find 15 minutes in your day, what do you do with it?

Meditation

When was the last time you felt burned out and why?

When I moved from Germany to Austria, it was shortly after quitting my job in the tourist industry. A company employed me in new hometown. It was a good job, fair paid but far away from fun and my personal targets. In the same time my wife found herself in the same position. We quit our jobs, filled our backpacks and six weeks later we started a 3 months lasting travelling. Thus we got new energy, inspiration and a more clear vision.

When was the last time you felt you failed and how did you overcome it?

Speaking honestly, I fail nearly every day. Sometimes more far reaching sometimes less. So I overcome it every day. The question to me is not how and how often you fail the question is how often are you willing to overcome it and what are you willing to learn from it. I am convinced that there are no failures in life… just lessons to learn.

Share a quote that you love and that gives you strength or peace.

Learning is experience. Everything else is just information. (Albert Einstein)

Website Megui: http://www.mergui.co



My personal website: http://www.sandorpoppinga.de



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mergui.Film/