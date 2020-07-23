Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Remain Resilient As an Entrepreneur with Penelope Stewart

The magic, the impossible, beyond the outer limits, powerful, supernatural the importance to choose, so you really can have a life you love. Before you can get something in your life you want. You have to believe it’s yours and for it to be true. With an Online Business you especially need to drive it […]

Penelope Stewart
The magic, the impossible, beyond the outer limits, powerful, supernatural the importance to choose, so you really can have a life you love.

Before you can get something in your life you want. You have to believe it’s yours and for it to be true. With an Online Business you especially need to drive it like a high-performance vehicle. Hold the vision and the clarity around it then execute it beyond the place of uncertainty.

Even though there may be a pandemic or whatever the outer world is throwing at you – the economy, a relationship. Keep learning & take on the responsibility for yourself. Own it and go all in.

My QES process is a three-step formula

1. Quantum: – the vision/plan – crystal clarity.

2. Elevation – systems, automation, team

3. Strategy – profitability, offers, scale 

This translates to a solid structure and the Business of your dreams.

Discover your ideal niche and client avatar. Take the action, listen to your soul’s whispers, do the thing, invest in yourself. Find inspiration in people who have achieved the impossible. Lean into that, it will get you more of what you want. Discover your identity your true message, what you love, your passion.

Transformation point A to point B – My QES Roadmap will get you there – coaching calls, email support, branding, messaging. Structure today is so important for Online Businesses to scale & survive.

Leave your own footprint, your path … create your future vision now. Take massive action on your beliefs. Attract others, People invest in people who can give them more of what they want.

You get to decide. Because either way you are choosing – right now – it’s your reality. Let’s create this …

Quantum – Elevation – Strategy

International Business Strategist & Marketing Mentor

Www.facebook.com/Penelope.stewart

Www.instagram.com/Penelopestylist

Queenstown, New Zealand 🇳🇿

