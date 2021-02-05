How to Remain Resilient as an entrepreneur with Mohamed Hassan

Tell us about yourselves and what you do

I’m Mohamed Hassan a 31-year-old pharmacist based in Egypt. I’m married to a supporting woman and have two children. After college, I started my career in the pharmaceutical industry where I worked for plenty of well-known multinational companies like Pfizer and Sandoz.

I can admit it now, I always hated what is so-called “corporate life”. For 9 years, I asked myself every day, what in the world am I doing here! Probably, you know what I mean, or you have been there. It’s a terrible feeling!

Hence, I started to “re-explore” myself trying to find what I love. Yet, it was a tough journey as I’m kind of a “jack-of-all-trades” person. I started searching for my own passion and experimenting with new fields and hobbies. Eventually, I found that I’m fond of shaving.

Freaking weird! I know but that is what I am.

I always enjoyed shaving for my friends and my 4-years-old kid. I discovered that were the happiest moments in my life. I took the plunge and made the craziest decision in my whole career. I made my first leap of faith and quitted my 9-5 $3k-job and created my own business. I started, Style Recap, a blog about shaving and grooming.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

After graduation, my goal as a young man was just to find a 9-5 job where I can make some decent money. At that age, I thought money was the only thing I need to live a happy life. But guess what? When I achieved some sort of “financial stability”, I knew that it wasn’t my ultimate goal.

I discovered that deep inside me, independence and self-growth were my most sought-after goals.

What keeps you motivated?

Challenge.

I love new challenges. I like it when I have a tough situation or problem and the relief of figuring out the solution by myself. I found that I shined during my hardest life moments.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

I told you before, I had a long journey experiencing an existential crisis. During that journey, I have loved and learned from a lot of people.

But my biggest role model is Bob Kramer. He is one of the greatest American knife smiths. Bob was a cook at a hotel in Seattle when he was a college student. He was totally in love with knives. He once found a small ad for knives making course in the journal. He jumped into it and left his college to open his knife shop.

He was the one that inspired me to take the hard decision of quitting my job.

How do you maintain a solid work-life balance?

To be honest, that wasn’t easy at all.

As an entrepreneur, I had to work 24/7 all the year, especially in the beginning.

Yet, I tried to manage it by prioritizing tasks. I’m a morning person so I assign my “urgent and important tasks to my mornings and leave the less important to the nights.

I also dedicated special time for my personal life to spend with my family.

What traits do you possess that make a successful leader?

I believe in the “leading by example” concept. So, I always consider myself accountable. I learned that from my ex-manager.

In my opinion, patience, empathy, and positivity are the stepping stone to build a great team.

What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

The hardest obstacle I have overcome in my life was my own perspective__ the lies I always told myself about why I wasn’t achieving my goals.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

“Growth happens outside your comfort zone.” That piece of advice helped me to continue what I’ve started. It needs a lot of hard work and dedication to achieve your dreams.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

“A man who doesn’t spend time with his family can never be a real man.”

I love this Don Corleone’s quote and always remind myself of it. I’m kind of a family man who enjoys spending time with my family and my kids.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

I hope after 5 years from now that my blog will be an authority blog in the grooming industry generating 7-figures income a year.

How can you be reached?

I am active on LinkedIn; that is the most efficient way to contact me. You can get to my LinkedIn profile by following this link https://www.linkedin.com/in/mohamed-hassaan-73657111