How To Remain Resilient As An Entrepreneur With Kevin Nee

A young man from Nebraska took a trip to the Big Apple, where he found himself immersed in the relentless lifestyle. As he explored the ins and outs of Manhattan, he encountered a nightlife host who welcomed him with an invitation to the hottest clubs and, of course, handed over his business card. Years later, he finds himself back in the city, this time searching for employment. The tattered business card fell out of his wallet…this prompted Kevin Nee’s nearly decade long (and counting) career in hospitality.

From then on, the success-hungry businessman engrossed himself in the most electrifying scenes. It was a grind, no doubt, but climbing the ladder was enticing.

“I wanted to walk away from it all, but I was sucked back in and finally recognized for my hustle by Tri Hospitality management partner Shawn Kolodny,” Nee said.

Before long, the young nightlife entrepreneur found himself surrounded by professional athletes, the mega-rich, and supermodels. His charm and authenticity resonated with many, especially since socialites are known for putting on a facade. Nee maintained a genuine person who showed the utmost respect for everyone. Thus, Nee made a name for himself without stepping on anyone’s toes, which ultimately made him an amicable person to work alongside.

“I am a pretty fluid person, I can work with all types of people because I don’t have an ego,” Nee explained. “I’m easy-going, and I let everyone do their thing, so even the seemingly ‘toxic’ people find me pleasant.”

Just a guy from Nebraska, the evolving fate of travel and exquisite events, never crossed Nee’s mind. Today, he is actively navigating the scene, but with plenty of experience under his belt.

Nee has single-handedly curated some of the most alluring parties, built an extensive global network, and captured the attention of many. He even became a partner at the very hospitality group in which he started as a promoter.

“My professionalism is rare in this social industry because some lose sight that it is an actual business,” Nee said. “My overall experience and exposure gave me an eye that is rare and a unique understanding of consumers and desired atmospheres.”

Now, the New York jet-setter anticipates new opportunities to be presented to him while pursuing other passions, such as his acting career. There is no doubt that Nee’s talent and expertise will make him an incredible business partner in the near future. In the city that never sleeps, neither does he.