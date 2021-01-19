How to Remain Resilient as An Entrepreneur With Dan Mulcahy

Dan Mulcahy set up Arrow Print Management in 2002 to help Ireland’s marketers realise their marketing goals through high quality print experiences. In 2020, the pandemic provided Dan, like many others, with the opportunity for a pause. He used this time to plan for the future, and undertook a rebrand. Arrow Management came into being – with a renewed focus on print, packaging and design. Sustainability and reducing environmental impact are important to Dan, and Arrow Management is helping Ireland’s marketing industry go greener one campaign at a time.

Today we chat with Dan to find out more.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

I wanted to call the shots and to make my own decisions – be they right or wrong. And to build something I could be proud of.

What keeps you motivated?

I am motivated by many things. Ireland is a beautiful country to live in, and I am regularly inspired to get on my bike and explore some of the magnificent scenery on my doorstep in Dublin. Work-wise I am always grateful for the lovely people I work with on a daily basis. Ireland’s business community is close-knit and eager to help each other.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

At the moment, my teenage daughters are my role models. Their influence is strongly felt in the new direction Arrow Management is taking by offering sustainable packaging solutions. We all have a role to play in making better decisions for the welfare of our planet. By making it easier for brands to use eco-friendly packaging products, Arrow Management is taking our responsibility seriously.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

I get into nature as often as possible. Walking and cycling keep me as balanced as possible!

What traits do you possess that make a successful leader?

It’s not easy to give yourself that label, but the successful leaders I know are the ones who genuinely like people and the work that they do. I am very lucky to work with great people, from suppliers to customers, who make my work a pleasure.

What has been the most difficult obstacle you’ve overcome?

The most recent one is Covid – a challenge that every business owner is facing! It hasn’t been an easy road to walk for the last while, but the solidarity of Ireland’s business community has been heart-warming. We will come out on the other side.

.What is the one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

Years ago, when I was on a sales course, I was asked by the Sales Coach “what is the most important aspect of your job?” I replied “negotiate to get the highest price I can so I maximise profits”. There were lots of nods from others in the room, but not from the coach. “WRONG!! Your job is to Maintain Profitable Customers”. In other words, find a price level where the customer is satisfied and we make a decent return. Then use superior service and innovation to keep them coming back for more, year after year.

Outside of work what defines you as a person?

When we don’t have a pandemic to contend with, I enjoy meeting up with my friends and family and taking part in sports. Thankfully, even during a lot of the pandemic I have been able to get out for some small hikes and a few cycles.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

I would like for Arrow Management to be leading the conversation in Ireland around packaging solutions that are better for the environment. I’d also like our ecommerce store to be top-of-mind for any business looking to procure greener packaging products. And, I’d like us to maintain our reputation for working closely with marketing professionals to deliver stellar print products.

How can you be reached? (social media links)

Arrow Management has a Facebook page and a LinkedIn page. Please feel free to like and follow these pages. Our contact us details are also available on our website.