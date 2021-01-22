How to Remain Resilient as An Entrepreneur with Author Paul Preda Voicu

Paul Preda Voicu is a writer and e -commerce entrepreneur. He is the person behind the @paulsholiday Instagram travel page. Paul Voicu has successfully launched several 6 and 7 Figure Instagram accounts and e – commerce websites and is becoming a well-known social media influencer and marketer. Paulsholiday has been published in magazines such as Disrupt, Investing.com, Medium, London daily, and has been recognized by several other leading media publications.

His glamorous lifestyle, as you can see in his Instagram @paulsholiday, came as a by-product of his early struggles in life. “I should have been complacent, I really had a good career, earning $50,000 a year. I was relaxed.” It’s the Crucial period of a man’s life, the entrepreneur notes, to try to strike a balance between a normal job and a side-hustle. “The thing is that it’s too easy to quit at the beginning, low resources and not enough time, it’s all justifiable. If you’ve enjoyed success, you’ll never dream about leaving again.”

Tell us about yourself and what you do.

Paul Preda Voicu is a writer! I will be publishing my second book in March. The book’s name is: 5 ELITE LIFE MOVES TOWARDS FINANCIAL AND LOCATION INDEPENDENCE

I’m also an internet marketer and I help other businesses improve their presence in the online world. I enjoy investing in cryptocurrencies and start-up companies. I have traveled to more than 80 countries and I am now on a path of helping people achieve their dreams.

Why did you decide to create your own business?

Infinite scalability and networking are the core principals that motivate me.

Meeting interesting people frequently is only possible by operating in an online competitive world. 9-5s are slow, the speed rate of acquiring intelligence and powerful connections is very low.

Businesses are more dynamic as opposed to normal jobs. More challenges and more opportunities.

What keeps you motivated?

Leaving behind a legacy. There’s nothing better than people talking about your name and your performance.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

Arnold Schwarzenegger because he’s operated on some many levels and he managed to be successful in all possible facets.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

I schedule my days in advance, I focus on the 80/20 rule

I always block hours for working out and social activities.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

The capacity to deal with changing circumstances quickly and my adaptive power.

What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

I operate on the following premise: the obstacle is the way. I try to find innovative ways to overcome obstacles every day. I would say that the main challenge for me is the reduced number of hours that I have every day. Time is a fierce enemy sometimes therefore I have to negotiate with it or hold battles against it.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

It’s about how hard you work smartly

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

I like martial arts; it’s like a more complex game of chess. One of my best days was when I sparred 5 rounds at a gym and then continued that day at a conference where I sold $3,000 worth of consultations.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

I see myself helping thousands of people reach financial independence and preferably location independence as well.

After effectively retiring his parents and investing in real estate, Paul Voicu is on a journey to develop and inspire other prospective entrepreneurs. His new project, the 6 Figure Side-Hustle, talks about all the ways that digital hustlers can pursue and the crucial tactics they need to follow in order to be successful. This course along with his book are set to change the way you think about hustling!

How can you be reached?

www.paulsholiday.com

https://www.instagram.com/paulsholiday/

Twitter

https://www.facebook.com/Paulsholiday2