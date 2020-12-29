How to Remain Resilient as an Entrepreneur with Ajdaguru

Hi! Today we are going to introduce you to Anthony “Ajdaguru” James Sledge. On his hip-hop journey, he’s produced for GLC, Chevy Woods, King Chip, and was mentored by GLC who helped him learn a lot about hip-hop culture over the years. Gradually people started to recognize Ajdaguru’s skills and grew respect for his entire outlook on the music scene.

AJ’s love for music began with his mom Tywana, as she always used to listen to music. And also, the environment where he grew up played a vital role because loud music was totally acceptable there. This helped him become familiar with the trends of hip-hop. In his younger years, AJ with some of his old friends formed a group known as CBC. He performed with the group throughout the high school years and received love which fueled him to work harder to be recognized on a large scale.

Anthony started producing music in his studio after finishing high school. He was able to grip his first major work with Kanye West collaborator GLC when he was 28. After that, Ajdaguru was ready to take his career to the next level. In 2013, AJ produced Ism Church Hill with GLC. Later, it helped him to work with Chevy Woods and King Chip.

He started thinking to create an online platform after being published on 2DopeBoyz, Complex, HipHopDX, Hotnewhiphop, and many other platforms. Anthony began to work on making it into reality when he saw some locals to perform over his beats in a hip-hop music showcase. Finally, in May 2014, Ajdaguru launched his own blog Inyaearhiphop.com before anyone can guess anything about it.

He kept the site updated with fresh content over the years and got recognized by Dej Loaf, Cardi B, Rick Ross, DJ Khaled, and others. In 2017, two-time Grammy award-winning rapper GLC announced Inyaearhiphop as the new Rolling Stones of hip-hop time. AJ’s blog has interviewed G Herbo, Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone, and many more artists.

Anthony has set up major label meetings to assist new artists, made press runs at renowned radio stations, as well as helping them with the placement on well-known blogs. In 2017, he launched three hip-hop showcases, where the winners got a chance for meetings with Atlantic Records, Roc Nation, and Def Jam.

Day by day AJ’s musical talent is gaining popularity and his music is rising in the top chart. His single Sledge Family Rules has been charted No. 43 in the iTunes top 200 music chart. Also, it is listed at the top in Top 100 Electronic Single in South Africa of iTunes. Overall, at present, Anthony “Ajdaguru” is one of the greatest influencers in hip hop around the world.