How to Remain Resilient as a Comedian With Abby Roberge

Q: Why do you think your fans love you so much?

A: Haha that is a hard question. First of all, I am grateful for each one of them. Their support means so much to me. I would not be where I am without them. I can’t say why exactly they love me because everyone has a different reason for loving something and sometimes there is no reason, the heart just wants what it wants. I love making them laugh. I get fulfilment from seeing people entertained. I think when you do something out of passion there is always a great reward and their love is one of the rewards that I deeply appreciate. However, I have had fans tell me that they thought I had a unique way of telling stories that makes it funny, interesting and mind challenging which they really love but that is just one person, different people could have different reasons.

Q: Did you ever think that you would be able to achieve what you have achieved so far?

A: I always dreamed big as a kid but if I am being honest I didn’t think I would achieve all that I have achieved now. It even amazes me that I am determined to achieve more because even what I have now is beyond what I thought was possible. I grew up in a small commune in Vancouver so achieving all this was basically a fairytale. Now that I have, I feel motivated to do more. I worked really hard when I was much younger. First, as a doorman for about 7 years and in the spare time which I barely had, I would perform even with no pay at times. Everything I went through has shaped me and even though I didn’t think I would get this far, I owe it to my younger self to do greater things.

Q: What projects have you been working on recently?

A: About a week before the pandemic started, I launched Melrose Podcasts together with my partner Ari Mannis. We have had amazing support from a lot of people and it has become a success in such a short time. We have worked with some major podcasts such as Call Her Daddy, Freakenomics, Barstool Sports and NPR. We will soon be making a podcast network and are in the works to work with some major podcasts in the world which I am very thrilled about.