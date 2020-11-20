Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to remain positive in a pandemic

Tara Best of Tara Punter PR, Mindset and Neuro-Linguistic Programming practitioner has shared her five-point plan on how to remain positive during a pandemic. Tara Best is no stranger to struggles. In 2017, the immense stress her business was under led Tara to develop IBS and other health problems. She could have chosen to give […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Tara Best of Tara Punter PR, Mindset and Neuro-Linguistic Programming practitioner has shared her five-point plan on how to remain positive during a pandemic.

Tara Best is no stranger to struggles. In 2017, the immense stress her business was under led Tara to develop IBS and other health problems. She could have chosen to give up on her dreams and return to traditional employment; instead she invested in coaches and training and has since gone on to become qualified in Neuro-Linguistic Programming, Hypnotherapy, Time Line Therapy and Coaching.

For many, 2020 has been one of the most challenging years to date. Throughout, Tara has helped countless clients to achieve their personal and professional goals through reprogramming their thinking and embracing the Law of Attraction. Here, she shares her five-point plan on how to remain positive during a pandemic, in the hope that others can also benefit. 

Tara’s five-point plan to remain positive during a pandemic: 

  1. Gratitudes 

Start each day by telling yourself at least five things that you are grateful for. This will train your mind to look for the good in each day, which in turn will help to generate more good things. Doing this regularly will ‘reset’ your filter so that you subconsciously create things to be grateful for and focus on the positives in your day. 

  1. Spend time outdoors

Yes, even if it’s raining! Getting natural light has enormous benefits, as does fresh air and space away from screens and your desk. Taking just ten minutes a day (or more if you are able!) to step outside, breathe deeply and just be still will help you to de-stress, focus, and ensure you are operating at your best possible level. Without breaks, you’ll be on the fast-track to burnout. Time in nature can really help to combat our fast-paced lives and help us feel good if we are feeling low, which is natural to happen at some point in these uncertain times.. 

  1. Get it down on paper

The unknown situations we’re currently experiencing as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic are bound to cause worry. Journaling is an exceptionally effective method for stopping worries from spiraling out of control and enabling us to take control of our thoughts. Getting your thoughts and feelings out of your mind and onto paper via a diary entry, brain dump or a drawing is incredibly powerful in helping to make sense of them. Conveying how you are feeling through a different medium can help you recognise what you do and what you don’t have control over, and what is playing on your mind, which can in turn help you see how to move forwards or gain some perspective. Our minds are also like a container – they can only ever be 100% full, so when they’re full of fear, worry and scarcity, there’s less space for positivity, joy and abundance. Journaling can get those negative thoughts or feelings out, helping you see how to move forwards and making space for positive thoughts that are going to better support you as you go about your day.

  1. Plan in feel-good things

What makes you happy? Be sure to plan an activity everyday that you enjoy and make sure you always have something to look forward to. It might be a chat with a friend,  reading a new book, having an indulgent bath or it could even be an at home spa night in. Whatever it is, get it in the diary! We may not be able to go out and socialise but perhaps this is the opportunity to invest in some self-care, something which often falls down the to-do list in our ever-busy lives. 

  1. Be mindful 

Always be aware of the story you are telling to yourself. If you tell yourself “I’m miserable”, “I hate winter” or “life isn’t good” every day, then that’s the tone you’re going to set for yourself. The way your mind works, is that it doesn’t know the difference between reality and what you tell it. So it will just assume you’re telling the truth and believe you. Your mind is also super powerful in that what you believe is what you achieve. So be mindful of what you’re telling yourself as you will just believe and then achieve it! The power of a positive mindset is unbelievable and is essential in setting you up for success. This is even more important during the current climate as it can be easy to slip and spiral into negativity. If you find yourself thinking negative thoughts, for example, ‘this is so unfair’, cancel the thought by saying ‘delete, delete, delete’ then replace it with a positive one. For example, ‘I am thankful I am safe and well, and I can work from home during this time’. Being mindful is a habit, and one of the most life-changing ones you can develop. 

Tara shares more tips in her weekly podcast, Tara Talks, and you can get more information on her website www.tarapunterpr.co.uk 

    Tara Best, Mindset and Neuro-Linguistic Programming Practitioner and Coach at Tara Punter PR

    Founder and CEO of Tara Punter PR, an international mindset and marketing agency, Tara is a female entrepreneur with two thriving branches to her business, and a mindset and self-care whizz. She transformed her own business by introducing mindset work after being left sick, stressed and hitting burnout in a big way.

    She now coaches other female entrepreneurs (amongst other clients) all around the world to achieve success and reprogram their thinking, seeing the positives and embracing the Law of Attraction. She went from stress induced IBS to 6-figure success.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Seasonal Affective Disorder – Staying positive & motivated

    by Tara Best
    Community//

    Top stress-prevention techniques ahead of National Stress Awareness Day

    by Tara Best
    Wisdom//

    A Psychotherapist Explains How to Deal With a Narcissist in a Relationship

    by Elinor Greenberg, PhD, CGP

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.