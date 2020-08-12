How to Rejuvenate cellular energy with NES Health & Bio-resonance

Valerie White’s career began in the National Health Service in the UK, as a registered nurse. She then became certified as a NES Health and Bio-resonance practitioner. And if you don’t know what those are yet, then you will by the end of this interview.

Today Valerie helps people to recover their health and vitality at the cellular level, working in the north of England at her own practice, Lily White Therapies.

In this interview we get into Valerie’s career journey, and how her therapies are helping her clients to heal. You can read an excerpt of our conversation here, but for the full experience, make a cuppa, get comfortable and watch our video – you’ve got to hear Valerie’s story!

Dr Andrea – So Valerie, how did you go from traditional nursing to running the holistic therapy business you have today?

Valerie – This story really begins when I was very young, and it was discovered I have a hearing problem. Being deaf in one ear, and with a high percentage of hearing loss in the other, I spent a lot of childhood in and out of hospital.

My home life wasn’t particularly happy. I had a stepfather who gambled and there was very little money to go around. So home life was not good.

But for me, hospital became the place to be because the nurses there were so lovely. I could put up with all the pain and trauma of the procedures, simply because of I love I received from those nurses.

Not that my mother wasn’t loving, she was, but she had five of us kids and no money. So things were tough.

For the main part I got away with that – just sitting at the back of the class. So come the end of my school life, we had the careers talk, and I was asked what I would like to do. I told them I knew what I wanted to do and I was going to be a nurse.

Well, then came the reply, “I don’t think you can Valerie, because you have a hearing problem.”

I thought, well now they recognise I have a hearing problem? There was no recognition all the way through school. As I had no qualifications, they suggested I do office work.

So I was shunted into office work, and did that until I was 24. But my passion was still there and so I had to do it. Having had two refusals, on my third application I was accepted into nurse training. Well, accepted on the understanding that I would borrow the hospital’s electric stethoscope, as I couldn’t hear through a standard one, and these were the days before all the electronic monitoring we have today. In those days, you couldn’t take a blood pressure reading without a stethoscope.

So I worked and loved there for 14 years, but then the health service had become all about targets and cutting corners. At that time my role was in an operating theatre, and I was feeling very vulnerable, without the support I needed to do my job properly, and unable to give the care that I new I wanted to give.

I felt torn, to the point where I had to leave…

Dr Andrea – So when Lily White Therapies began, you started off with Bio-resonance. Can you explain to us what that is?

Valerie – All our cells are alive, but with illness and all the toxicity in the world, it impacts on our cells and their ability to get the right information. Groups of cells all have an optimal vibrational frequency, and if they are not resonating at that optimal frequency, they don’t do their best.

By giving the cells their optimal frequency, it wakes them up and they are able to do what they are meant to do.

This practice has been going since the fifties, so it’s not a new concept. But of course pharmaceuticals are driving our healthcare system at the moment, alternative treatments get pushed down – this is why it’s not widely known about.

If you have two tuning forks of the same frequency, and you strike the first one, the second one will pick up that vibration and ring too, even though you’ve not touched it.

Our cells are the same. I use a German-built machine that has the frequencies of our cells set within it. We can put our own body fluid samples into the machine (blood and saliva, for example), and it will read the frequencies of our body.

We can use the machine to target specific areas of our body and start to wake the cells up.

Dr Andrea – I know it’s useful for things like pain relief, headaches, nausea, and more. What else is it useful for, and how quickly can it get results?

Valerie – It depends on how long the problem has been there, and what the blockages are that are in the way. The Meridian System is carrying information to the cells, and if a channel is blocked then that’s stopping the cells receiving the information they need.

I always recommend at least three sessions. First of all we’ve got to look at the body and see what the energetic state is. Then we have to support that energetic state with a basic treatment.

I also look at channels of elimination; the liver, lymphatic system and kidneys, and make sure they are flowing and open. If do a treatment that releases something that was stuck, and the channels of elimination aren’t open, then we could be sending the blockage somewhere else in the body.

Dr Andrea – All of this is music to my ears as an acupuncturist. We can’t just send something away from an area – we need to create flow and harmony throughout the body…

Dr Andrea – And then there is the NES Health part of your work. Can you give people a flavour of what that is?

Valerie – NES Health is something we can use totally remotely if needed, which is helpful at this time with social distancing.

First of all, the client uses a NES Scanner at home. Placing their hand on the device, in about 10 seconds it picks up data from over 400 points on the body. The device connects to an online portal which gives us a look at all this information.

The results shown on the screen are given a priority rating, and come with advice for the client. You can easily see where the problems are and what to work on next…

