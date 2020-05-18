How to reinvent yourself & level up your life? In a video game or a job, to level would require your character to acquire some skills, points, strength, and other attributes, or else they would keep repeating the same round. That’s what life is almost all about; a game of leveling up, and sadly, not everyone does.

Why is that? Is it because it’s not available to everyone? Or is it a case of comfort and complacency. I believe that for one to level up their lives, there should be a deep desire to do so.

Whether it is in material, financial, physical, health, business, career, or otherwise. And there seems to be a trend where women are told to level up, HOWEVER; the guidance is mostly from the outside.

Which, I think, is not ideal and eventually will fizzle out. So how do you level up your game for lasting change? It all begins with an internal shift, and in this post, I will share 3 things I did & you can try to help you jumpstart your level up & reinvention journey.

First of all, I troubleshoot my life.

A great tool I use with my clients to help navigate that process is the wheel of life, as it helps create a clarified picture of what’s going on.

I have recorded a 1.5-hour workshop to help you start this phase of leveling up on your own, therefore; if you want access to it, visit The Life Audit Bootcamp here.

I will say that as you troubleshoot, denial might arise. You may be inclined to ignore the signs, accepting truths, and judge yourself. That’s not the purpose of this exercise. It’s about being real and honest with yourself and choosing to face the facts for what it is. This will help you intentionally create your life, therefore; be open-minded about it.

Next, level up my goals!

It’s easy to set goals, but when your goals scare you, you discover what you’re truly made of. The goal itself is just the outcome, but to achieve the goal, you MUST learn strategy, create plans, and execute them. You must develop high-performance skills.

As I created next level goals for myself, I was able to build my life. I was able to find my purpose and I was able to mold into a high-value woman. My standards raised, my career grew, and above all, my confidence and courage. And I did make mistakes along the way, but that’s all part of the journey.

I was a timid girl who sat on the sidelines and hid in the shadows. And I learned that if I wanted to achieve the goals I needed to refine myself. I needed to embrace my inner femme fatale, and I needed to change my mindset. That took time.

Next level goals build your character and push you beyond your comfort zone. You might fail the first few times, but if your desire is strong & you are your motivational driver, you will pursue them. Watch this video on my YouTube channel where I share 3 powerful tips for setting and achieving goals.

Then, I began to reinvent & level up my external life.

Let’s take backtrack to the top of this post where I mentioned the great emphasis on leveling up from the outside. When you couple the internal shifting with the external shifting your results last.

There were many stages that I went through in this game, and refining my external life was one of them that saw a lot of that. From trading partying to dinners and lunch dates to eating on my sofa to getting a dining table. It was the small tweaks that gradually taught me the true meaning of leveling up.

Enhancing the way that I dressed, my physical self-care, my eating habits, what I watched on tv, the people I followed, investing in coaching, all made a difference. As you level up, your values will change and your external world will begin to reflect that.

Reinvent & Level Up Gradually

You won’t get lasting results if you only refine the outside and your internal programming remains the same. I tried that. And what I experienced was frustration, overwhelm, and comparisons.

You also won’t creating lasting change if you rush the process. I also tried that. Pace yourself, and gradually build instead of trying to replicate what others were doing.

And that’s why it’s important to troubleshoot your life to see what YOU want and work on creating it gradually.

I invite you to ask yourself that question. What does your level up look like to you? What are the core elements of it? How are you showing up? What does your wardrobe look like? How do you feel every day? What career do you have? When you begin to identify those key elements, you will truly create lasting transformation.

If you desire to live a life of rich nourishment, abundance, wealth, and pleasure, you must begin to think of what that looks like and intentionally create it.

Again, a great tool to start with is the Life Audit Bootcamp, where I walk and coach you through phase one. You can learn more about it right here.

Share with me below, what does your level up look like?

xx Bisous.

Menellia.

This post was originally published on www.menelliavalcent.com