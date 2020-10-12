Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to reinvent the organisation chart for better engagement

Hierarchies are old school! Command and control is fading. The organisation chart is dead! We need to meet the new complex world with a new approach. Enter crowdocracy and networks: the new tools of engagement.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

When Dr Alan Watkins told me on the podcast that “the organisation chart is dead” I was thrilled. I have long thought that hierarchies are a mis-match for true employee engagement and customer service. Those pyramid style charts represent authority and accountability channels, but not creativity and connection.

Dr Alan offers a replacement: network maps. His organisation has a whole process to assess employee interactions to see where the influence hubs are. These are not always the managers! It’s valuable information for influencing positive culture: look after and nurture the influencers. Give them the tools and skills they need to grow as leaders.

Here is my suggestion for reinventing the organisation chart: put your CUSTOMER or CLIENT or STAKEHOLDER at the centre. Now map all the people who support them to get what they need and want. Draw the connections between the different services. It might look something like this:

Sample rough organisation map. NOTE: I used the results mapping template from Stacey Barr’s PuMP system. I find mapping workflows like this is a great precursor to identifying results and developing KPIS, as per her system.

When we map our services in this way, we start to see the nodes of interactions and how interdependent we are. This helps each individual see how they fit in the big picture. This is a critical ingredient for building engagement.

This is one of the first exercises I do with CEOs and their teams when we are looking at boosting employee engagement and building culture.

Your turn! Map out your organisation services. Where are the critical hubs? Do these nurturing? Where are the friction points? How can you reduce the blocks and tension?

***

Related Articles:

How to develop a motto for your culture

Employee engagement and experience: here’s something else better

Reinventing men’s leadership: beyond gender agenda

***

Zoe Routh

Zoë Routh is a leadership mentor and speaker. English-born, Canadian-raised, Australian-adopted, Outdoor Adventurist and Experiential Educator, Truth Teller, Learner, Cancer Dancer, One-Time Belly Dancer, Aspiring Telemark Skiier, Slayer of Dragons, Mother of Chickens.

From the wild rivers of northern Ontario to the remote regions of Australia, Zoe has spent the last thirty years showing people how to work better together.

She is obsessed with assisting leaders to be truth-tellers and stand strong with their own voice. Her programs in truth-telling with leaders and teams develop robust relationships and assist in navigating uncertain change. Her high impact leadership learning adventures take place indoors and outdoors in spectacular settings.

With over 30 years experience developing leaders, she has published three books: Composure: How Centered Leaders Make the Biggest Impact, Moments: Leadership when it matters most, and Loyalty: Stop unwanted staff turnover, boost engagement, and create lifelong advocates.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Bettering Communities: How Barry Barbee, A Georgia-based Entrepreneur Channeled His Greatest Loss Into A Revolutionary Purpose-Driven Business

by Nadya Rousseau
Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.