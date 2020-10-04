How to Regulate Psychological Stress

Learn how to relieve stress when we face stress An ability that you must have at the stress requires specific methods. Here are some effective suggestions for you to try: You have started the exam, you are under a lot of pressure, don’t be afraid, don’t worry, the sunshine is always there After the storm.

No matter what the problem is in front of you, look for a quiet place where you can avoid stress, because the continuous mental burden is not good for the heart and even causes arterial infarction. The latest data show that stress can cause rapid mutations of stress response hormones in the blood, thereby weakening the body’s immunity and making it difficult to resist infection.

All diseases, including heartburn, asthma, herpes, cancer, and even memory loss are related to stress, haha, it’s not a bit scary. Everyone King, The Queen rich poor facing this stress issue. Although life pressure is not small, you don’t have to be anxious.

1. Sit and rest

Even if you spend 5-10 minutes sitting quietly a day, do nothing. Focus your energy on the surrounding sounds, focus on your own feelings, whether there is any part of yourself that feels uncomfortable. When you sit still, your heartbeat slows down and your blood pressure drops, that is to say, the symptoms of stress are alleviated and you are able to control the situation. When the situation is out of control, it is also the time of greatest pressure. We cannot change the past, but we can grasp the present.

2. Laugh out loud

Hold some material that can make you laugh, such as a joke book, or recall a comedy movie you have seen… When you laugh from the heart, the stress-causing hormones cortisone and adrenaline begin Decrease and increase immunity. This effect can last for 24 hours. Interestingly, this effect already begins when you have a hunch.

3. Listen to music

When you accept a major task, listen to music with any melody you like. If music cannot be played in the workplace, bring a small radio or a tape recorder with headphones when you leave home.

An experiment was conducted in Australia: two groups of university students were asked to prepare a report. One group was very quiet at work and the other group had music. The undergraduates in these two groups were very nervous at work. The undergraduates who were quietly preparing to report increased blood pressure, The pulse speeds up, and people who work while listening to music have stable blood pressure and pulse.

4. Think more about beautiful things and

Take a little time, even if it is only 5 minutes, and concentrate on thinking about people or things that are dear to you. You can also conceive a picture of a quiet vacation. Even some highly self-evaluated words or sentences are valid. Thinking more about good things can prevent the various changes in the formation of pressure in the body. We often feel mentally burdened because we cannot get rid of bad emotions: dissatisfaction, grievance, worry, anger, etc. If you think more about the people you like and the things that make you happy, the effect is completely different.

5.Get up from the table or sofa, even if you walk for a few minutes

Experts confirmed that walking helps calm the heart. According to observations, a group of volunteers take care of mentally handicapped elderly people. This is a very stressful job. The volunteers insist on walking 4 times a week. They rarely worry, sleep much better, and their blood pressure remains normal. It’s okay if you can’t take a half-hour walk every day. When you feel nervous, walking for 5 to 10 minutes will also have a significant effect. Uzalo Walk for a few minutes when you feel nervous at the beginning, the calming effect is the greatest.

6. Slow your breath

Slow your breath for 5 minutes. Use your abdomen to take deep breaths about 6 times a minute. In other words, take 5 seconds to inhale and 5 seconds to exhale. Normally, breathing is fast and shallow when the pressure is high. A few deep breaths can lift your shoulders and relax your muscles.