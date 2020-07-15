How to regain happiness in life?

As mentioned in the title of this article, I will discuss 11 questions “How to Get Happiness in Life”

Eleven simple questions that you can ask yourself today, which will inspire you to find the best answers by remembering the things you have in your life now, and will make you appreciate and recognize them because of their benefits and values.

These questions will teach you how to get happiness back in your life by focusing on the right things.

When life gets busy or when misfortune suddenly arises, these things are sometimes ignored and not noticed in the chaos of everyday life. Take the time to answer the questions below and feel how much you have to thank now. This will help change your perspective by finding what is satisfying wherever you are, rather than regretting what is missing, lacking, or not working. Come on in right away!

Question 1: Who are the people I feel blessed to have met in my life?

This can be a family member, friend, teacher or mentor, or even a new acquaintance who has helped you in one way or another. As you take the time to name them one by one, feel gratitude for attracting them into your life and appreciation for the unique creatures they have for you. This can be anyone you meet in person or online, who has given or taught you something of value and helped you to become a better person.

Question 2: What things do I have now that make my life comfortable?

Look around you now and pay attention to what gives you comfort wherever you are. This can be as simple as the bed you slept last night, the roof over your head, the relaxing shower you had this morning, or the food that makes your stomach full. Until the things that you once wanted now you enjoy, such as security camera installers, fast internet connections, making your access to various products and services throughout the world, ease of communication with anyone regardless of distance, and various avenues for fun and entertainment available to you.

Question 3: What qualities or skills have I developed over time that I feel proud to have now?

This can be qualities like kindness or generosity that you have practiced and have become a trait that people like about you. Or it could be your cleanliness or exceptional organizational skills that make you proud. Or it could be that you are a good listener and friends feel comfortable sharing stories with you, that you are funny and happy to be near you because you are very light and not too serious in things, or that you are an avid student and You just enjoy improving yourself in many areas of life. These qualities are very valuable to have but are often not given enough credit for their value.

Question 4: What experiences do I have in my life that make me better than before?

This is an experience that you have gone through in the past that makes you feel grateful for the valuable lessons and insights they have given you. Recognizing them will make you see your experience in a good light and “hidden blessings” that are present in apparent contradictions in life. This can be your past relationship that has ended but makes you love yourself more, or you lose your job opportunities that ultimately make you find what you really want to pursue in life.

Question 5: What are the things I like and like that I can do, either regularly or occasionally?

What things make you feel happy and excited while doing it, and which ones are you capable and free to do from time to time? Maybe it’s reading a book by your favorite writer, watching a movie you like, trying a new recipe by your favorite celebrity chef, buying a new wardrobe for yourself, or just laughing out loud with your friends over coffee. This can be simple but meaningful things that you can do from the comfort of your home, or with other people from time to time.

Question 6: What desires, big or small, have I had in the past that I have lived now?

This is the desire that you want at one point in your life that has been realized for you. It’s time to look back and remember the things you used to want in the past that you already have today. It might be the desire to take cooking or art classes, or your desire to start your own blog, or to increase your confidence and communication skills. It could also open your first savings account or start your diet program. This can be any small step that you have accomplished for yourself or have successfully tagged on your wish list.

Question 7: What unique things do I like about me?

What personality traits or abilities do you like most about you? What makes you clear who you are? Maybe having a very unique laugh that is found to be funny and contagious, or having a great memory so that you find it very easy to store information, or even good at analyzing directions and navigating the road especially in new places. Look for these characteristics in yourself, and feel your self-love and self-esteem grow when you recognize your own hidden genius.

Question 8: What makes me smile or laugh today?

Think about three things that make you feel good today. It could be a Facebook post from a friend that makes you laugh so loud, a very adorable baby in your Instagram feed, a surprise call or a message from a distant relative that you haven’t talked to for a while, or just good weather and comfortable as you relax at home today. Pay attention to the subtle things around you that are thankful for today.

Question 9: What things have worked for me this week?

These are things at home or at work that run smoothly and successfully for you. Your laundry is finished on time, security camera service has been installed, check. Your weekly house cleaning is complete, check. Requirements for specific projects have been submitted, check. Shopping for a week is complete and complete,

And when you pay attention to everything that works, you will vibrate towards more success and appreciation. This will create more good things that come to you with great success too.

Question 10: What kind of assistance am I offering to anyone, tangible or intangible?

What good things have you done for others? Offer useful advice to friends in need, help coworkers on certain projects you know about, give directions to new strangers in the city, offer food to homeless children, donate your old clothes to charity, or even just give help to your mother when she does housework. Note that when you offer help and kindness to others, you also give yourself that positive energy.

Question 11: What do I appreciate about life in general?

This last question will allow you to look at it from a broader perspective of your life and record what feels good about life, here and now. This can include the most common things like sunrise this morning, your heart keeps beating, nature continues to grow to support life, or your body easily functions and works well without your supervision. Look at all these miracles in life, and feel how blessed and proper you are to live in the present moment.

Conclusion

Big or small, each of your answers to these questions is counted, and each adds an endless amount of blessing for you. In time, it will be easy for you to find out how to regain happiness in your life whenever you fall into unhappy thoughts.

What you focus on grows. So make your daily habits to continue to focus on the good things that are already in your life and watch them grow into bigger and bigger things. And over time Free Reprints, you will gradually lean towards looking for the good things in life and always looking at your world in a positive light.