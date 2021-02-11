Contributor Log In/Sign Up
6 Ways to Reframe Your Valentine’s Day Blues

Your feelings are real, but they shouldn't define you.

By
“Why can’t I find love?” “Will I be alone forever?” “I hate being single.” “All men are jerks.” “Women are all gold-diggers.”

It’s February and as such, it’s hard to not hear the types of comments above from friends, online, and discussed on talk shows. As long as there’s a holiday celebrating love and romance, there will be people who will feel sad, lonely, and depressed. There’s no question about it: Being alone can evoke such feelings, even though they’re based in part on the illusion that all coupled people are gloriously happy and blissfully in love. This is hardly the case.

To help conquer your Valentine’s Day blues, follow these tips:

1. Know that being alone doesn’t mean you’re unlovable or un-datable.

Although February 14th might magnify the feeling that you’re alone, it is only one day out of 365 days and should not define you or your ability to love or be loved. February 15th will be here soon enough.

2. Examine your thinking.

People often make gross generalizations and false statements based on how they feel in the moment, in that slice of time. Thinking, “I’ll be alone forever” is not based on fact, but rather, fiction. It’s based on feeling alone right now and is then generalized to the rest of your life. Not only is it unhealthy and inaccurate, but it will instill that belief in you and erode your confidence and ability to present yourself in an appealing manner to potential dates.

3. Don’t compare yourself to others.

No one is pointing you out just because you’re single, nor are you wearing a badge suggesting so. We’re often our own worst enemy and biggest offender of magnifying even the slightest perceived faults or shortcomings. Rather than seeing your relationship status as a problem, see it as you being in a place of opportunity — opportunity to meet new people and potentially develop a healthy and fulfilling relationship.

4. Don’t define yourself by your relationship status.

You’re a whole lot more than a single person. You’re a friend, a son or daughter, a valued employee, and someone’s future love.

5. Know your strengths and qualities.

Would you date yourself if you weren’t you? How do you think people who potentially would date you see you? What changes can you implement to make yourself more desirable? What do other people like about you? What are some recent compliments you’ve heard from others? Are you funny? Caring? Smart? Reminding yourself of your positive traits is a good way to remember just how likable you are, even though you might be single right now.

6. Don’t buy into consumerism.

Forget the expensive and fancy dinners that cater to couples. Recognize the huge role that consumerism and commercialization play in Valentine’s Day and celebrate ALL love, even that which is often overlooked: friends, family, and colleagues.

For more tips on living a healthy stress free life check out my book Be Fearless: Change Your Life in 28 Days.

    Jonathan Alpert, Psychotherapist, executive performance coach, and author of Be Fearless: Change Your Life in 28 Days. Twitter: @JonathanAlpert

    Jonathan Alpert is a psychotherapist, columnist, performance coach and author in Manhattan.
    As a psychotherapist, he has helped countless couples and individuals overcome a wide range of challenges and go on to achieve success. He discussed his results-oriented approach in his 2012 New York Times Opinion piece, “In Therapy Forever? Enough Already”, which continues to be debated and garner international attention.
    Alpert is frequently interviewed by major TV, print and digital media outlets and has appeared on the Today Show, CNN, FOX, and Good Morning America discussing current events, mental health, hard news stories, celebrities/politicians, as well as lifestyle and hot-button issues. He appears in the 2010 Oscar-winning documentary, Inside Job commenting on the financial crisis.
    With his unique insight into how people think and their motivations, Alpert helps clients develop and strengthen their brands. He has been a spokesperson for NutriBullet, Liberty Mutual insurance, and Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
    Jonathan’s 2012 book BE FEARLESS: Change Your Life in 28 Days has been translated into six languages worldwide. Alpert continues to provide advice to the masses through his Inc.com, Huffington Post, and Thrive columns.

    @JonathanAlpert

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

