How to Reframe the Parts of Your Job You Dislike

Instead of dwelling on the negative, try focusing on one aspect of your work that brings you joy.

By
Altitude Visual/ Shutterstock
If you dread certain aspects of your job, chances are you focus on them before a workday. Whatever you focus on expands. When you focus on dread, it grows bigger inside. But even if you face a day of challenges, you can go to work with the same enthusiasm you have on days without challenges. 

When you approach work with enthusiasm, it ignites that spark to get things done. Suppose you ask yourself what aspects of the workday excite you or ignite enthusiasm. Then you focus on those things that bring you joy, passion, or sheer enjoyment. 

Is it a favorite coworker or client? Is it a particular place or an interactive situation? See if you can find one positive part of your daily schedule that you look forward to. Then focus on it and let it expand into enthusiasm inside. You will discover more chill time, job success, and personal joy.

Excerpt from #Chill: Turn Off Your Job and Turn On Your Life with permission from the author and publisher.

    Bryan Robinson, Ph.D., Psychotherapist in Private Practice and Author of 40 books.

    Bryan Robinson, Ph.D. is a professor emeritus at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, psychotherapist in private practice, and award-winning author of two novels and 40 nonfiction books that have been translated into 15 languages. His latest book is THE LIZARD BRAIN SURVIVAL GUIDE: HOW TO KEEP YOUR COOL WHEN THINGS DON’T GO YOUR WAY. Previous books include #CHILL: TURN OFF YOUR JOB AND TURN ON YOUR LIFE (William Morrow), DAILY WRITING RESILIENCE: 365 MEDITATIONS & INSPIRATIONS FOR WRITERS (Llewellyn Worldwide)and CHAINED TO THE DESK: A GUIDEBOOK FOR WORKAHOLICS, THEIR PARTNERS AND CHILDREN, AND THE CLINICIANS WHO TREAT THEM (New York University Press)He is a regular contributor to Forbes.com, Psychology Today, and Thrive Global. He has appeared on 20/20, Good Morning America, The CBS Early Show, ABC's World News Tonight, NPR’s Marketplace, NBC Nightly News and he hosted the PBS documentary "Overdoing It: How To Slow Down And Take Care Of Yourself." www.bryanrobinsonbooks.com.

