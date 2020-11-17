Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Reduce Stress Through Painting

Almost everyone is so tied up in the disarray of our lives that we hesitate to calm down, rest and take some time out for our minds, bodies and souls. There are so many ways we can do this and one of them is by drawing. Painting is known to be an established and successful […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Almost everyone is so tied up in the disarray of our lives that we hesitate to calm down, rest and take some time out for our minds, bodies and souls. There are so many ways we can do this and one of them is by drawing. Painting is known to be an established and successful great stress reliever and tension issues such as panic, depressed mood, peer pressure, etc.

It helps to remove our thoughts from the stress of the everyday life when we participate in artful practices such as drawing, sketching, doodling, etc. It also helps to relieve the adverse feelings build-up from our minds and encourages us to spill our emotions onto the painting. This may be a perfect way to get over it and release our old mental feelings from previous experiences. This can also help to cope with post-traumatic stress syndrome.

Art Therapy

Paint by Number can be a perfect way to accomplish the psychological advantages of art therapy. Shading and painting have a positive impact on our psychology. It can ease old tension, process previous issues, and chuck old problems into the garbage bin.

In fact children find it easier to get involved in such events, unlike most individuals. For adults, a better way to get into painting would be by using Paint by Numbers kits that can jump-start your creative endeavors and give you the rewards of art therapy as well.

If you want to help your mind calm and tension alleviate the rewards of creativity with ease, try either of these Painting sets. You must have loved them deeply. It’s a great thing to do with kids, too, and you can have some high quality, enjoyable time with your friends, too. Cheers and have fun!

Analysis suggests that when we indulge in art, our minds avoid worrying about everyday issues and negative emotions. Instead it reflects on the job at hand and is currently focusing. This activates serotonin levels that tend to alleviate tension and make us feel at ease, contributing to feelings of calm and relaxation.

Painting will help you find a rhythm that may otherwise be lost in our day-to-day activities. The “Flow State” can be characterized as a state in which one is so profoundly etched on the task at hand that one forgets the rest of things and stays focused on that particular task for long periods of time. One of the most frequent things in the flow state of mind is painting.

Painting old furniture or illustrating a simple thing like a flower will help us enjoy the beauty of nature and the objects that happen around us. For every stroke of a brush, one can find a new degree of respect, leaving one unaffected by all the talk of mind. This helps find an equilibrium, to create ourselves in a relaxed state, and to encourage things to flow in our lives. This has meditative influence on the mind and instills in us the importance of persistence, the emphasis on the current moment, the optimism for the future. Both of these are the main traits to succeed in life.

    Sam Cohen, Lawyer and Writer

    I am Sam. I am a lawyer and freelance writer and a blogger. I have 6 years of experience in this writing fields. I love to write on topics like lifestyle, law, healthy living, daily life and finance solutions.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Art Can Be Therapeutic

    by Chris Green
    creative project
    Community//

    Importance of the Creative Process: How Creativity Can Help You Through Tough Times

    by Mianna Korben
    Community//

    Art as a healing practice

    by Tara Vatanpour

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.