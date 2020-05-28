How to reduce stress at work during the coronavirus crisis

Stress. Millions of people have it. From a work deadline that means a promotion, to trying to help your children do their classwork online during quarantine, to bills starting to pile up, stress is there, always lurking, waiting to cause your heart to race and your breathing to become erratic.



Stressed Out?

Even though stress is a normal part of human life. It can be helpful sometimes in that it can make you perform better. However, it can also be harmful to your long-term health. Stress is the root cause of fighting with loved ones for more than 50 percent of Americans and seventy percent say they have real emotional and physical symptoms because of it.



There are some big life stressors and every day ones too. The big ones are those such as major life events like divorce, job loss, a family member’s death, getting married, moving and giving birth.



However, it is the smaller ones that we feel more often and that can cause us to feel stressed on a daily basis, these include things like:

Working overtime

Working in an unsafe environment

Poor management where you work

Remote working

Giving speeches

Worried about getting a promotion or getting fired

The Effects of Stress

There are physical signs of stress that you may or may not recognize. Some signs are physical, but most are either mental or emotional. You may experience physical symptoms like heart palpitations, headaches, fatigue, or nausea. Emotional symptoms are anxiety, depression, and irritability. Signs of stress on your mental health include having a hard time focusing on one thing and difficulty in problem-solving.



Some people may not even know why they’re stressed. Everything seems to be okay, but you feel still anxious and stressed. It cases like this, it could be caused by a hormone deficiency.



Hormones affect our stress levels in that they help us deal with it. However, if you have a hormone imbalance, you might find it more difficult to deal with high levels of stress and may even discover than you are anxious even when there is little to no stress in your life.



Another Possible Cause

Hormones are responsible for things like metabolism, sleep, heart rate, growth, reproductive cycles, sexual function, mood, and stress levels. It can even affect body functions like insulin levels, which could cause chronic health problems such as diabetes.



How do you know if you have a hormone issue?

Some symptoms include:

Drastic weight loss or gain

Sleep difficulties

Blood pressure and heart rate changes

Irribility, anxiety

Fatigue with no root cause

Depression



How to you fix the problem? The answer could lie with hormone replacement therapy.

Therapy Options

According to Medzone HRT Clinic There are a few types of hormone replacement options you can consider, depending on your exact case. Women could look to progesterone therapy to treat anxiety. Progesterone is linked to pregnancy but helps women in other ways, including reducing anxiety.

Testosterone has been used to treat men for depression, although it isn’t a doctor’s first choice for treatment. Testosterone boosts serotonin production. Serotonin is associated with making people happy. A drop in testosterone in aging also results in less serotonin, which can lead to depression.



Another possible answer could be to get human growth hormone (HGH) injections. Growth hormone is one that is produced naturally in your body. It is produced by the pituitary gland, but production decreases as you get older just like other hormones.



HGH is known to help children grow good bones and helps all body organs function effectively. It is specifically tied to muscle growth and energy. These are the reasons why doctors consider this hormone as a way to relieve symptoms that come with deficient hormone production.



A key fact about HGH is that it is illegal to take it without a prescription. It can be prescribed for those who have serious consequences of growth hormone deficiency such as low energy or mood swings. The growth hormone comes in injections, which can be administered at a health care clinic, your home, or in a doctor’s office.



You must have a prescription from a doctor to get this product either through your HRT doctor, your primary doctor or online. Taking it illegally can potentially be physically dangerous and can cause serious illnesses with your heart.



Those who don’t meet the criteria to get human growth hormone injections can try safe, natural over-the-counter products to relieve some symptoms, as long as they realize they don’t contain the same product, they can however, still be enormously helpful.



Getting Hormone Therapy

The first thing you need to do is to find out if you have a true hormone deficiency. That can only be done by seeing a doctor and having a blood test. Once you find out the results, you can discuss HRT therapies with your doctor, they can then write you a prescription or refer you to a HRT clinic.