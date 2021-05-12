What Is Insomnia?

Insomnia is a sleep disorder that is characterized by difficulty falling or staying asleep. If the man goes to sleep and do not sleep for two or three hours then it is called insomnia. It occurs because of disturbance and worries in your mind or due to nervousness.

Also, it is defined as difficulty initiating sleep, maintaining sleep, final awakening that occur much earlier than desired sleep. Although the amount of sleep needed varies from person to person, most adults need at least seven hours of sleep at night. So the problem causing the insomnia differs from person to person.

Symptoms of insomnia

Excessive worrying Restlessness/ not feeling rested after a night’s sleep Fatigue/moodiness or irritability due to fatigue Difficulty in concentration or remembering things Irritability Trouble falling or staying asleep Panic attacks Waking up early and not being able to get back to sleep

what is anxiety?

Anxiety is your body’s natural response to stress. It causes to lose sleep often in the form of insomnia or nightmares. Poor sleep habits have been linked to problems like depression and anxiety.

Symptoms of anxiety

1. Nervousness, restlessness or being tense

2. Feeling of danger and panic

3. Rapid breathing and heart rate

4. Insomnia

5. Digestive problems such as constipation

6. A strong desire to avoid the things that triggers your anxiety

7. Difficulty focusing or thinking clearly about anything other than the things you’re worried about

8. Performing certain behaviors over and over again

9. Heavy sweating

10. Weakness and lethargy

How to reduce insomnia and anxiety?

Although there are so many over-counter-sleep aids and prescription medications for insomnia. But there are several strategies for helping you avoid behaviors that get in the way of good sleep. You can develop good sleep habits by practicing some of the below:

NATURAL WAYS TO REDUCE ANXIETY

There are many natural ways to reduce anxiety and help you feel better, including:

1.Eating healthy diet: A diet rich in whole grains, vegetables and fruits is a healthier option to reduce anxiety and insomnia. Eat lighter meals at night and at least two hours before bed.

2.Limiting caffeine or avoid certain foods and beverages: Drinking too much caffeine or consuming it too late in the day can increase anxiety and inhibit sleep. Coffee, soda and other caffeinated drinks can keep you up at night. When it comes to food, try not to eat anything that can cause heartburn such as chocolate, oily snacks and tomato sauce etc. too late in the day.

3.Abstaining from alcohol: Using alcohol can increase your anxiety and insomnia. It may help you fall asleep at first but it can also disrupt sleep, particularly in the second half of the night.

4. Quitting smoking: It is the most important things you can do to improve your physical and mental health.

5. Regular exercise: It is good for your physical and mental health. Exercise has been found to both lower anxiety and improve sleep. Moving your body in the morning or afternoon can help you to get your sleeping and waking cycle back on track and also treat insomnia. To receive the benefits, you should engage in moderate exercise for at least 20 minutes per day.

6. Meditation: Practicing meditation or doing deep breathing exercise before you go to bed can help you relax and fall asleep. You can meditate as often as you like. If you don’t have time for a longer session then aim to do 15 minutes in the morning or evening. Consider joining a meditation group once a week to stay motivated. You may also choose to do an online guided meditation.

7. Yoga practicing: Yoga can be particularly effective at reducing anxiety and stress. It has been found to have a positive effect on sleep quality. You may also improve physical functioning and boost mental focus.

8. Turn off all screens at least an hour before bed: your phone, tablet and tv emit light that keeps your brain awake, so try to limit them an hour before bedtime. Checking emails or doing work right before bed can also trigger anxious thoughts and make it difficult to calm your brain. So instead of watching TV or spending time on your phone, tablet, or computer, choose another relaxing activity, such as reading a book or listening to soft music. Consider setting an alarm to remind you to shut screens off at an adequate time before bed.

Create a good sleep environment: make your bedroom comfortable for sleep. Keep it cool, dark and quiet. An open window or fan to keep the room cool and Blackout curtains or an eye mask that can help you to block out lights. Also train yourself to associate your bed with sleep, don’t use your computer for work or watch tv in bed. If your mattress is uncomfortable, replace it. Make sure your mattress and pillows are comfortable.

10. Stick to a regular sleep schedule. Support your biological clock by going to bed and getting up at the same time every day, including weekends. Get up at your usual time in the morning even if you’re tired. This will help you get back in a regular sleep rhythm.

11. Cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia: CBT-I can help you to control or eliminate negative thoughts and actions that keep you awake. It is equally or more effective than sleep meditations. It is often used to treat depression, anxiety disorders, marital problems, eating disorders and several mental illness.

12. Avoid stimulating activity and stressful situations before bedtime. This includes checking messages on social media, big discussions or arguments with your spouse or family, or catching up on work. Postpone these things until the morning.

13. Avoid naps. Napping during the day can make it more difficult to sleep at night. If you feel like you have to take a nap, limit it to 30 minutes before 3 p.m.