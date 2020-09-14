How to reduce burnout

Bruno Aguirre/Unsplash

Burnout fact

We all work so hard to make a living and treat ourselves right but while working hard we tend to forget about our overall well being. Out of the one hundred forty million people in the workforce, over 20% are obese, that’s a staggering amount of people. Aside from obesity in the workforce, there are tons of burnout among employees. As of 2020, 45% of employees said they are burnt out. In 2019, 94% of American workers report experiencing stress at their workplace. And these stats would keep on rising if no care is taken, while we wait for some kind of corporate or government intervention. Workers can change something in their personal life to reduce obesity, burnout, and stress. A change in the way we live.

Changing eating Habits

Over half of the workers in the United States have trouble eating healthy on the job, according to a survey published by the American Heart Association. This is a lot of American workers, but most of those workers eating unhealthy do not necessarily want to eat unhealthy for their careers. In fact, 68 percent of employees want help from their employer to become healthier. Although, some companies are working towards proving healthier lunch options, not all employees are fortunate to that type of benefit. If making homemade meals seems difficult for you, I would recommend getting a meal plan/delivery based on your health preference.

Working Out

I know we all busy trying to make a living, have a social life, and achieve other personal goals but we often forget to add exercise to the equation or just can’t. Forty-eight percent of Americans said the challenges of their demanding jobs inhibit them from being able to exercise on a daily basis, according to a bombshell poll, conducted by OnePoll with Gympass. Although, our schedules can be packed with loads of activities even morning and evening walk or jog is good enough to reduce stress and improve productivity. Seventy-five percent of respondents said they’d be twice as productive if their work allowed breaks to get exercise in. Prioritizing exercise in your schedule would be beneficial to you in your work-life and your overall well being.

Sleep

Workers and sleep do not typically go hand in hand, people forget the essence of sleep and burn out solely from lack of sleep.

Nearly a third (32%) of those surveyed say they only get a good night’s sleep a few nights per month. Nearly half of those polled say that they wake up feeling unrefreshed in the morning (49%) or were awake a lot during the night (42%) at least a few nights each week. This is due to the early morning wake up to get to work and the late-night sleep hour. We all want to be the best we can be in our homes, jobs and any activity we take part in and we typically forsake those with the lack of sleep, sometimes we understatement sleep but in reality, sleep is essential for productivity, the great state of mind and overall well being. Some few tips to help with sleep: Try to have a bedtime routine, Make sure your bedroom is dark and cool, Exercise regularly, Avoid caffeine, do not work on your bed, if you have trouble with sleep after trying several tips you need to see the doctor.

Workers need to prioritize their health overwork, this needs to be the new cool trend. If you are not well, you can not provide for yourself or your family, so prioritizing your well being should be a must and I am glad, some companies are striving to make sure their employees are comfortable and living a healthy life especially in their workspace.