Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to reduce burnout frequency?

Dealing with burnouts in not easy, but you can always try to avoid frequent burnouts. Read this article, and find out how did I reduce burnout frequencies to nearly zero.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

As the companies across the globe are rampantly picking up remote work and work from home is becoming a new normal, getting burnout quickly is becoming more common.

Work from home= disturbed work-life balance.

Though you can spend more time with your loved ones and pick up something beyond work to keep up with the trend of finding something you love doing. It can lead to eventual burnout.

First, let us understand what do we mean exactly mean by burnout?

Burnout is the loss of meaning in one’s work, coupled with mental, emotional, or physical exhaustion as the result of long-term, unresolved stress.

5 ways to reduce burnout:

  1. Set realistic goals and deadlines: Yes, you should push yourself harder beyond your comfort zone, but if it leads to burnout you’re doing it wrong. It is supposed to be one day at a time. Break down your monthly goals into bi-weekly goals and eventually realistic weekly goals.
  2. Exercise: Quit checking your phone- the first thing in the morning. Throw yourself out from bed on the floor if you feel lazy. Exercising for 10 mins at the beginning of the day. This will activate your brain cells and improve your cognitive abilities.
  3. Meditation: Do this even if it is for 10 minutes. Don’t control your thoughts while you try to meditate. Just focus on being mindful. Play soft background music and try to concentrate.
  4. Writing: Express yourself through writing. You don’t have to be a great writer. Scribble a few words on a piece of paper.
  5. Pick one hobby: Mind you, this is not for earning. You do this because you love it, and it makes you happy. It brings you peace.

Following the above tips has helped me tremendously and I picked them one day at a time. Imagine going down from 2–3 burnouts a month to 1 in 2 months. Yes, I have achieved this and it has helped me improve my efficiency level 10x.

So, start working on your mental health today and pick up the suggestions you are not following, yet.

Divya Shah

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Courtesy of Ahmet Misirligul / Shutterstock
Activity Recreation//

The Age of Burnout (How to Survive an Emotionally-Demanding Job)

by Thomas Oppong
Community//

3 Ways To Prevent Employee Burnout

by Elliot Horn
Community//

Mom Burnout (and the Importance of Self-Care)

by Shari Medini

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.