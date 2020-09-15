How to reduce burnout frequency?

As the companies across the globe are rampantly picking up remote work and work from home is becoming a new normal, getting burnout quickly is becoming more common.

Work from home= disturbed work-life balance.

Though you can spend more time with your loved ones and pick up something beyond work to keep up with the trend of finding something you love doing. It can lead to eventual burnout.

First, let us understand what do we mean exactly mean by burnout?

Burnout is the loss of meaning in one’s work, coupled with mental, emotional, or physical exhaustion as the result of long-term, unresolved stress.

5 ways to reduce burnout:

Set realistic goals and deadlines: Yes, you should push yourself harder beyond your comfort zone, but if it leads to burnout you’re doing it wrong. It is supposed to be one day at a time. Break down your monthly goals into bi-weekly goals and eventually realistic weekly goals.

Exercise: Quit checking your phone- the first thing in the morning. Throw yourself out from bed on the floor if you feel lazy. Exercising for 10 mins at the beginning of the day. This will activate your brain cells and improve your cognitive abilities.

Meditation: Do this even if it is for 10 minutes. Don’t control your thoughts while you try to meditate. Just focus on being mindful. Play soft background music and try to concentrate.

Writing: Express yourself through writing. You don’t have to be a great writer. Scribble a few words on a piece of paper.

Pick one hobby: Mind you, this is not for earning. You do this because you love it, and it makes you happy. It brings you peace.

Following the above tips has helped me tremendously and I picked them one day at a time. Imagine going down from 2–3 burnouts a month to 1 in 2 months. Yes, I have achieved this and it has helped me improve my efficiency level 10x.

So, start working on your mental health today and pick up the suggestions you are not following, yet.