Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Recover From Failure as a Leader

Every leader has stories of failure that ended up teaching them important lessons about their next ventures. Noted confectioner, Milton Hershey, famously failed at chocolate-making for thirteen years before landing on the formula that eventually worked. Throughout history, the number of successful people who learned through failure reads like a whos-who of celebrities: Walt Disney, Stephen […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Every leader has stories of failure that ended up teaching them important lessons about their next ventures. Noted confectioner, Milton Hershey, famously failed at chocolate-making for thirteen years before landing on the formula that eventually worked. Throughout history, the number of successful people who learned through failure reads like a whos-who of celebrities: Walt Disney, Stephen King, Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, JK Rowling, and even Colonel Sanders. The characteristic that separates them from their peers is that they learned from their mistakes and also taught themselves tricks along the way.

The first step in any industry, whether it’s selling goods or services, is to thoroughly do your market research. Necessity breeds invention, which means something either needs to be improved upon or created. In addition, it’s vital to do your due diligence about any potential or upcoming competition, even by looking at parallel industries. You never know when the next ideas will fuse with existing technologies, rendering one of them null and void. For example, there are countless items that have been phased out by the invention of the smartphone.

Companies can also easily fail for internal reasons. Once your business starts doing well, the worst mistake you can make is by spending any cash. Much like how people are cautioned to save for a rainy day with personal finances, there should always be a buffer in the unlikely event of an emergency with a small business. In addition, keep abreast of the latest technology to ensure you are making the most efficient use of your time and budget. If there are new ways to do things more efficiently, you are only hurting your business by not taking advantage of them. 

Even if you have big dreams, start small. Niche marketing is a term that means to focus all your resources on a designated demographic, rather than trying to conquer a larger market. There are many advantages to this approach. By spending all of your efforts on your target market, you can cater to their needs and preferences much better, up to and including designing the most specifically tailored, aesthetically pleasing logo for them. Social media has made it possible to approach a niche in a variety of ways, and by training your staff to work exclusively with your target market, you end up with superior customer relations. Happy customers mean happy employees, which is a great morale boost for any office. In addition, a smaller client base means exclusivity and the power of word-of-mouth reviews. 

This article was originally published on https://randallhunt.org/

    Randall Hunt, Founder and Acting CEO at Athletic Apex Enterprise

    Randall Hunt is the Founder of the Athletic Apex Enterprise. After falling in love with the game of golf, Randall rose to the top as one of the best young golfers in the country, earning him a full-ride to Pepperdine University. But after a car accident cost him the mobility of his right arm, Randall's golf aspirations were put to a hault.

    Dissatisfied with the bad news, Randall developed a way to regain full mobility of his right arm, alleviating the chronic pain the doctors told him would be with him for life. Through this journey, Randall developed the Bionetics system that has helped world class champions and Olympic athletes. He is passionate about helping people across all walks of life find freedom and reach their full potential; to do everything to the Apex.

    As acting CEO of the Athletic Apex Enterprise, Randall donates his time and resources to various charities, and he’s passionate about pushing past perceived limits, whether that be with his community outreach, his company, or his passion for aviation, something he can be found exploring in his spare time.

    During his free time, Randall loves spending time with his beautiful family, flying airplanes, traveling, and focusing on dedicating time, resources, and innovation to the community around him.

    For more, be sure to follow Randall Hunt online and check out AthleticApex.com and Bionetics.info.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Lessons In Leadership: One On One With Dave Long, CEO And Co-Founder of Orangetheory Fitness

    by Adam Mendler
    Community//

    “Ensure your team stays engaged and motivated.” With Penny Bauder & Gillian Tans

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    Community//

    The Fatal Flaw in Business Planning

    by Chris Fuller

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.