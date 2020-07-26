Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Recover from a Personal Crisis

Five Ways to Recover From Any Situation

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

During your lifetime, you’ll experience a number of storms, some more serious than others. Similar to the weather, you’ll likely experience a number of cloudy days, tolerate some annoying periods of nothing but rain, or possibly cope with weeks of no sunshine. Hopefully, you’ll have to endure severe thunderstorms much less often, and, if you’re lucky, you’ll never have to recover from a hurricane, tornado, or tsunami.

When a person looks over an entire lifetime, most often the sunny days outnumber the stormy ones. When you’re in the midst of a life storm, though, it can seem like the sun will never shine again.

I’ve had my share of life storms. I experienced poverty, the tragic death of a brother, the demise of my parent’s marriage, relocation, estrangement, bullying, and sexual assault before I left high school. By the time I was thirty I had bounced back from workplace sexual harassment, serious illness, an abusive marriage, a medically fragile child, bankruptcy, and divorce. In my late 30’s, I faced a breast cancer diagnosis. I was a single mom of teenage boys, and they needed me. The time spent waiting for biopsy results was the hardest week of my life. The Sunday afternoon before my test results were due, I received an unsolicited message from a psychic medium. I had never heard her name before that day, and I’ve never heard from her again.

“I just want you to know,” she said, “those test results you’re waiting for will be negative. You are not going to have cancer, Beth. All of your life struggles have already occurred. The rest of your life will be spent helping others. Your past challenges will become their future inspiration.”

She was right. The diagnosis was negative. Other than that week, my life after divorce had been moving steadily uphill. Today when I look back over the difficulties in my life, I see that the happy days far outnumber the difficult ones. Still, those tough times were TOUGH. I consider myself a resilient woman, one with an abundance of optimism, but there have been times in my life when I thought I’d never get out of bed again.

Through these experiences, I’ve developed some reliable recovery strategies. These are things that I did in addition to therapy, spiritual development, personal coaching, REIKI, energy work, and lots of love and support from others. If you’re having a tough time in life right now, give these suggestions a try:

  1. Accept that everything happens for a reason. Whether you trust in God, The Universe, or something else, understanding that “all things truly do work out as they are meant to be” is a powerful acceptance tool. Accepting this is how I overcame anger, grief, heartbreak and resentment. Have you ever felt a heartbreak about that person you thought was your soul mate, met them years later, and discovered that you were far better off? Ever lost a job, felt devastated, then landed a better paying or more rewarding position? Yes, sometimes we are disappointed and heartbroken and later realize that life turned out better than we originally imagined. Things are going to work out the way they are meant to, my friend. Let go of your resistance and allow it to unfold.
  2. Stop obsessing about what other people think, might think, or will think. Honestly, I believe that the fear of what others think is the most damaging and dangerous situation in our culture today. When making important life decisions, the opinion of others is the least important aspect. If you find yourself obsessing about judgments from neighbors, co-workers, church-goers, or family members will think about your life, relationships, finances, church, school, career, etc., ask this question: “What is the best choice for THIS family?” This is the first step to releasing the need for approval.
  3. Take things one day at a time. When you’re dealing with a life crisis, try and avoid thinking about the past or the future. Those thoughts can really keep you stuck. Instead of worrying about what will happen in the future, or why things cannot be as they once were, focus on today only. There were times when I would promise myself to do just one thing, then I could go back to bed. Soon it became two things, and eventually, I was able to set bigger goals, stretch out of my comfort zone to get back on track and moving forward again.
  4. Listen to Uplifting Music. Music is scientifically proven to elevate your mood. Whether you enjoy classical piano or guitar, show tunes, jazz, rock, pop, country, or alternative music, playing the tunes that you love will help. Maybe right now it’s just one song to begin your day. Then you can try music at night so you stop over-thinking, worrying, or feeling anxious before sleep. If you need some help finding motivational music, find my favorites here. Feel free to add some of your favorite songs in the comments below. I hope you find yourself singing aloud very soon. That’s always a good sign. 💗
  5. Laugh every day. Right now, this is an easy one to avoid and I understand. You may not feel like laughing today, and you don’t have to. But as soon as you can, whether it’s a few days from today or a few weeks, start laughing. Collect some things that make you giggle. Compile your own collection of jokes, books, comedy tracks, old photos, stories with friends, YouTube videos, or full-length movies. Science tells us that laughter heals. Here are some of my favorite funny things.

When you catch yourself smiling, you know you’re starting to recover. Soon those small smiles will lead to tiny giggles and eventual belly laughs. When that happens, you’ll know that you’ve survived the storm. Now, it’s your turn to inspire others. 😍

Leadership Expert and Author Beth Caldwell Image

Beth Caldwell, Success Coach at Leadership Academy for Women

Beth Caldwell is a ten-time author, success coach, the founder of Leadership Academy for Women and the SHIFT success program for women. Her passion is to help women succeed in life and business. For more inspiration, check out Monday Morning Mastermind.  Her tenth and newest book, Women, Lead! is available in bookstores nationwide or here.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How to Manage Overwhelm So You Don’t Burnout

by Whitney Gordon-Mead, MSc
Well-Being//

Navigating Through the Storms of Life

by Dr. Debi Silber
Community//

How to be Unpopular in the World of Depression

by Cleio

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.