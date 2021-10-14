Contributor Log In
How to Receive Professional Feedback

Discover the best ways to receive professional feedback with Lysa Catlin.

lysa catlin
It is a necessity for every professional to receive feedback to improve themselves. Feedback can be an integral part of career development because it provides an opportunity for you to stay on track with achieving your goals. It can also enable you to understand the skills required in the industry and what is expected of you as a professional.

Here are some guidelines to help you receive feedback:

  1. You have to be open to receiving feedback.
  2. Be ready to listen with an open mind and do not get defensive if the person is giving you negative feedback.
  3. Practice self-reflection. Look at yourself objectively by analyzing a situation from different perspectives.
  4. Reflect on your reaction after receiving the feedback and ensure that you are not too sensitive to it. Try not to be overly critical of yourself for coming short in some cases, as everyone has downfalls before they can fully develop.
  5. Find an appropriate time to discuss with the person providing you feedback and ensure that it is a suitable setting so that they are in the right frame of mind to give you constructive criticism. However, do not wait for too long before doing this as the person may forget what points they wanted to raise, or you may no longer be interested in what they have to say.
  6. Be empathetic. It is important to be open-minded and try not to get overly defensive or offended by any of the comments the feedback-giver makes. Find a way to show your gratitude for their honesty.

The tips provided in this article should help you get a much better idea of how to behave when receiving professional feedback. Remember, it is not always easy for the person providing feedback to give an unbiased opinion about your work. However, suppose you can take constructive criticism with an open mind and use it as motivation for how you would like to improve yourself professionally. In that case, there’s no reason why these comments shouldn’t be helpful in some way. If all else fails, remember that you are never too old to learn something new. Keep practicing self-reflection skills so you do not overreact whenever someone points out one of your flaws.

    Lysa Catlin, Branch Manager at Summit Funding, Inc.

    Lysa Catlin is a second-generation mortgage banker who has worked in the industry for over a decade. Summit Funding, a customer-focused mortgage company, currently employs her as a Branch Manager. Lysa's origins and history are entwined with the sector; she grew up in a household where mortgage finance was the norm.

    Throughout high school and college, she worked at her mother's mortgage company. Lysa, on the other hand, took a different path, earning a bachelor's degree in Biochemistry and Cell Biology from the University of California, San Diego. While she loved statistics and arithmetic, she realized something was missing after a year on the field. She missed the social contact that she couldn't get by working alone in a lab.

    Lysa, who has always been a problem solver, decided to combine her two worlds by working in the medical sales business. It wasn't long before she was handed charge of her own four-state region. Traveling was a bonus of the work, and Lysa liked the new experiences, but she discovered that she wanted to do it more in her own time, with her family.

    Lysa Catlin made the decision to join the family company at that point. She was hooked immediately. She enjoys being a part of people's milestones, whether it is the purchase of their first house or expanding their investment portfolio. Lysa's natural analytical and arithmetic abilities provide her with insight into market dynamics and give her an advantage over her competition

    Follow Lysa's website to stay up-to-date!

